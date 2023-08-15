To this point in his career, the narrative on Michael McDowell has been fairly settled: One of the good guys of the garage area, McDowell's ascent from start-and-parker to journeyman driver to Daytona 500 champion has been viewed as an inspirational underdog story.

That's all true, but in the post-race press conference after earning his second career win at Indianapolis, the more competitive side of McDowell's personality was unmistakable in the way he spoke with the media. That was, in part, because he directly said that he has another side that he usually does not let people outside of Front Row Motorsports see, and that he does not view his win as a Cinderella-style upset.

"Even when I was start-and-parking, I'm like, 'there's going to be a day I'm going to win races and win championships, I know it. I feel it,'" he said. "My mindset hasn't changed from that. It's just been a rough road. It's been tough. I mean, it just is.

"I won't allow myself to think anything else because why would I be here. It's just, when you've dedicated your entire life to something, to suck at it is not an option. And it's just taken me more years than I've wanted to not suck at it."

After two straight disappointing runs at Richmond and Michigan marked something of a setback, McDowell's win has given him a big boost in this week's CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, where he has moved up to the doorstep of the top 10. McDowell was the biggest gainer of all drivers this week, with only Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe (+7) improving more spots than the driver of the No. 34 did.

