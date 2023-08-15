To this point in his career, the narrative on Michael McDowell has been fairly settled: One of the good guys of the garage area, McDowell's ascent from start-and-parker to journeyman driver to Daytona 500 champion has been viewed as an inspirational underdog story.
That's all true, but in the post-race press conference after earning his second career win at Indianapolis, the more competitive side of McDowell's personality was unmistakable in the way he spoke with the media. That was, in part, because he directly said that he has another side that he usually does not let people outside of Front Row Motorsports see, and that he does not view his win as a Cinderella-style upset.
"Even when I was start-and-parking, I'm like, 'there's going to be a day I'm going to win races and win championships, I know it. I feel it,'" he said. "My mindset hasn't changed from that. It's just been a rough road. It's been tough. I mean, it just is.
"I won't allow myself to think anything else because why would I be here. It's just, when you've dedicated your entire life to something, to suck at it is not an option. And it's just taken me more years than I've wanted to not suck at it."
After two straight disappointing runs at Richmond and Michigan marked something of a setback, McDowell's win has given him a big boost in this week's CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, where he has moved up to the doorstep of the top 10. McDowell was the biggest gainer of all drivers this week, with only Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe (+7) improving more spots than the driver of the No. 34 did.
Here's a look at our updated Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Driver
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|--
|Martin Truex Jr. holds a 60 point lead over Denny Hamlin with two races to go before the playoffs, meaning a regular season title is likely in his future. The last time he won the regular season title (2017), he went on to win the Cup championship.
|2
|Chris Buescher
|--
|After an 11th place finish at Indianapolis, Chris Buescher's streak of consecutive top 10 finishes on road courses came to an end at eight. That's about half as many as Mark Martin, who holds the all-time record with 16 top 10s from 1994 to 2001
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|Tyler Reddick has expanded his skills to driver coaching, as he was credited with being a great help to Kamui Kobayashi as the Japanese driver prepared for his Cup debut. Reddick would end up leading the charge for a rare three-car weekend for 23XI, finishing fourth.
|4
|Christopher Bell
|While Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez served as Michael McDowell's greatest competition, neither led the second-most laps in Sunday's race. That distinction belonged to Christopher Bell, who led 11 laps during pit cycles before finishing ninth.
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|Even though Michael McDowell's win means one less available spot in the playoffs, Brad Keselowski is still very much on track to earn a playoff spot. He's 143 points above the cut line entering Watkins Glen, where he finished second three years in a row from 2011 to 2013.
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|I won't say that Denny Hamlin put his foot in his mouth again, but he inadvertently created a storyline when Michael McDowell won after Hamlin said he expected Chase Elliott to make up his points gap on McDowell. I say that should earn McDowell a spot on 'Actions Detrimental' either this week or next.
|7
|Kyle Larson
|It was interesting to hear Kyle Larson say that he was hopeful that Kamui Kobayashi's first NASCAR start would help expose more Japanese fans to who Larson is. Based on his entry into the Indy 500, the half-Japanese Larson could be a gateway to American auto racing for Japanese fans on his own.
|8
|Joey Logano
|If Indianapolis switches back to the oval configuration after three years on the road course, Joey Logano should be doing cartwheels. Turn one got Logano again, as this time he locked up his brakes and slammed into the back of teammate Ryan Blaney on the only restart of the day.
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick revealed that he had suffered a significant rib injury after a fall while vacationing in Italy earlier this summer. This week, the pain for Harvick came after a 23rd place finish.
|10
|William Byron
|A caution on lap two served as an early break for William Byron, who had to serve a pass-through penalty on the initial start for issues in tech inspection. He proceeded to drive from 39th all the way up to 15th, an impressive run given that he did it without the aid of any more cautions.
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|AJ Allmendinger was heated at Ryan Blaney mid-race at Indianapolis, saying that he would wreck Blaney if he ever got back to him following contact between the two that sent Allmendinger around. That never happened, and Blaney finished 13th none the wiser to Allmendinger's anger.
|12
|Michael McDowell
|If you're going to win at any racetracks in the world, Daytona and Indianapolis -- where Michael McDowell's two Cup wins have come -- are certainly the places to win. Maybe at some point, McDowell can run Le Mans and win there too.
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|There's a big difference between "want to" and "have to". Ty Gibbs wanted to win again and got to win again in the Xfinity race at Indianapolis, but now he effectively has to win at Watkins Glen or Daytona to make the playoffs.
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|The next two weeks are going to be very, very nervous ones for Wallace. He's the one driver who isn't safe to make the playoffs on points, and he can very easily be bumped from the playoffs if a new winner that isn't him emerges again.
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|The last two weeks, we've seen just how important execution on pit road can be: After Tyler Reddick's pit crew had their critical mistake at Michigan, a miscue by Suarez's pit crew cost him a chance at a potential win at Indy.
|16
|Chase Elliott
|This belongs in the fun facts category: In both of Michael McDowell's Cup Series win, Chase Elliott has been the driver who's run second to him.
|17
|Ross Chastain
|It wasn't the best race weekend for the Chastains: Chad Chastain failed to qualify for the Truck Series race at IRP, and then failed to finish the Xfinity race with a suspension failure before a nondescript 17th in the Cup race.
|18
|Austin Cindric
|Austin Cindric said on Saturday that he viewed Indianapolis as one of his best chances to win before the playoffs at a track where things were mostly in his team's control. That didn't happen, but a 14th place finish is nothing to sniff at given some of Cindric's struggles this year.
|19
|Erik Jones
|A 36th place qualifying run set Erik Jones deep in the field for Sunday's race at Indy, and things never got much better. Jones would suffer transmission problems and finish a lap down in 35th.
|20
|Alex Bowman
|With a fifth place finish at Indianapolis, Alex Bowman finally earned another top 10 for the first time since his injury in the springtime. He's turned the corner performance-wise the past few weeks, but it might be coming too late for him to earn a playoff spot.
|21
|Chase Briscoe
|Together one week, and together the next. One week after Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe made contact at Michigan that ruined both their races, they finished fifth and sixth respectively at Indianapolis.
|22
|Austin Dillon
|If the Brickyard 400 returns in 2024, pencil Austin Dillon among the contenders given how he always shows up in NASCAR's crown jewel races. His performance on the road course wasn't too shabby, as he drove from 27th starting spot to 16th at the finish.
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|If Sunday's race was a test in international relations, the Daytona 500 winner definitely failed it. After spinning both Jenson Button and Kamui Kobayashi, Ricky Stenhouse managed to make fans in both Great Britain and Japan mad at him.
|24
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch was running well inside the top five and had the pace to potentially catch the leaders when his car began to fall off the pace due to what he thought might be a broken valve spring. Busch's car would make it to the finish, but he ended up with another terrible run in 37th.
|25
|Aric Almirola
|Aric Almirola climbing out of his stalled racecar on pit road as Michael McDowell's crew celebrated next to him made for an odd visual at the finish of Sunday's race. He had been running 19th, but he ran out of gas with two laps to go and limped to the line in 36th.
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|Prior to his Cup debut on Sunday, the last NASCAR race that Australia's Brodie Kostecki had run was a fifth place run in a K&N Pro East Series race at Dover back in 2014. His crew chief that day? Corey LaJoie.
|27
|Ryan Preece
|Ryan Preece was popular with the Boilermakers on Sunday, as his No. 41 Ford featured the colors of Purdue University. Unfortunately, Preece didn't give the black and gold colors the best of runs and finished 32nd.
|28
|AJ Allmendinger
|While pointing his way into the playoffs is now off the table, AJ Allmendinger's range of regular season outcomes still remain fairly wide. Next up is Watkins Glen, where he got his first career Cup win back in 2014.
|29
|Harrison Burton
|--
|Harrison Burton's career-best third place run at Indianapolis in 2022 was aided in part by chaos on late restarts that ended up jumbling the running order. This time, a lack of cautions and restarts made for a much more orderly race and a 21st place finish for Burton.
|30
|Ty Dillon
|With Todd Gilliland spinning and crashing at Indy, Ty Dillon gets the nod to jump back into this week's Power Rankings. Dillon ran up in the top 10 following the opening stage on pit strategy, and otherwise had a trouble free day in 27th.