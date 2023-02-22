1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finally broke through in the Daytona 500 after coming close to winning several times before. He was the polesitter in 2020 and was extremely fast with a chance to win in 2022.



2 Joey Logano -- By half a carlength, Joey Logano missed out on becoming the first defending Cup champion to win the Daytona 500 in over 20 years. That hasn't happened since 2000, when Dale Jarrett won the Daytona 500 after winning the Cup title the previous year.



3 Brad Keselowski -- For the second straight year, Brad Keselowski led the most laps in the Daytona 500. For the third-straight year, he would see his dreams of winning dashed in the final laps.



4 Christopher Bell -- For someone who doesn't see themselves as a good speedway racer, Christopher Bell had performed well during Speedweeks. He was second in his Duel qualifying race and then proceeded to finish third in the Daytona 500.



5 Kyle Busch -- In almost 20 years of trying, Kyle Busch has had opportunities to win the Daytona 500 that went haywire. This time around, where he led at Lap 200 but couldn't hold the lead in overtime, might be the most painful.



6 Chris Buescher -- RFK Racing drivers combined to lead 74 laps in the Daytona 500. 32 of those were led by Chris Buescher, who ended up with a top five Daytona 500 finish for the third time in his career.



7 Alex Bowman -- Alex Bowman broke a surprisingly long 0-for streak with a fifth-place finish in the Daytona 500. Doing so, he became the first Daytona 500 polesitter to finish in the top five since Bill Elliott did it in 2001.



8 Martin Truex Jr. -- Overshadowed by Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski's efforts to win the Daytona 500 has been Martin Truex's struggles to win. Truex led 13 laps in this year's 500, but his chances to win ended with a late-race accident.



9 Ross Chastain -- Ross Chastain signed a long-term contract extension with Trackhouse Racing, won a stage, and then finished ninth in the Daytona 500. Not a bad Speedweeks at all.



10 Kyle Larson -- Ricky Stenhouse's Daytona 500-winning move was made possible by the fact that Kyle Larson went with him to push him by Joey Logano. That sort of thing is currency among drivers, meaning Stenhouse now owes Larson in a big way.



11 Daniel Suarez -- The sequence of events that created the longest Daytona 500 in history was triggered when Daniel Suarez spun off Turn 4 coming to two laps to go. He was none the worse for wear, as he would make it through double overtime with a seventh-place finish.



12 Denny Hamlin -- The trend towards unpredictable Daytona 500 winners has made Denny Hamlin's feat of three wins in a five year period that much more impressive. Hamlin led six laps in this year's 500 before getting wrecked on the final lap.



13 Aric Almirola -- Aric Almirola left Speedweeks with a trophy from his Duel win, and he also led 16 laps in the Daytona 500. Unfortunately, he also triggered the race-deciding crash on the final lap and finished 21st.



14 Ryan Blaney -- Ryan Blaney's Daytona 500 will be worth a lot in the grand scheme of NASCAR's regular season. Though he crashed and went laps down, he recovered to finish eighth and set a baseline for his pursuit of a regular season championship.



15 A.J. Allmendinger -- AJ Allmendinger's decision to block a line of traffic as he was going a lap down near the end of stage one was a risky maneuver that breached racing etiquette and could have caused a huge crash. But it had the intended effect for him, as he was able to get the free pass when the caution came out and he went on to finish sixth.



16 Kevin Harvick -- That'll do it for Kevin Harvick's career in the Daytona 500. The 2007 champion of The Great American Race battled through crash damage in his final 500 appearance and finished 12th.



17 Corey LaJoie -- Corey LaJoie started his season with a 16th place finish in the Daytona 500, but his Speedweeks before that likely left him wanting more. LaJoie was fifth in his Duel race and then led the most laps in the Truck Series race.



18 Chase Briscoe -- Chase Briscoe was among several strong Fords in the Daytona 500, as he led a total of five laps while running in a group with them. But he and several other Fords would crash out together as well, leaving Briscoe 35th.



19 Ryan Preece -- Ryan Preece played a big factor in Fords controlling the middle portion of the Daytona 500, and he himself would lead four laps. It was as strong a performance as we've seen in some time from a No. 41 team that has struggled the past two seasons.



20 Cody Ware -- Daytona has become Cody Ware's very best racetrack in Cup. Since the start of 2022, Ware has had 17th, sixth, and 14th place finishes at the World Center of Racing.



21 Austin Dillon -- In a perfect world for RCR, Austin Dillon would have played good teammate for Kyle Busch the final two laps and been resolved to push him to a 1-2 finish for the company. It would have been the reverse of last summer's Daytona race, where Dillon was pushed to victory by then-teammate Tyler Reddick.



22 William Byron -- William Byron gave Hendrick Motorsports their best opportunity to win the Daytona 500, something they haven't done in almost a decade. The last Hendrick driver to win the Daytona 500 was Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014.



23 Bubba Wallace -- It would have been fascinating to see what kind of Daytona 500 Bubba Wallace would have had if he hadn't hit the wall after taking the lead. Wallace's car was clearly very fast in the draft, but it had too much drag to lead effectively.



24 Harrison Burton -- Harrison Burton almost had a golden opportunity to win the Daytona 500 fall right into his lap when the caution came out after a cycle of green flag stops. Unfortunately, the field quickly ganged up on the still-inexperienced Burton after he led on the ensuing restart.



25 Austin Cindric -- Where Austin Cindric's 2022 Daytona 500 was charmed, his defense of Daytona in 2023 was decidedly less so. Cindric had issues with a loose hood and then was eliminated in a crash in overtime.



26 Noah Gragson -- Major bag alert: The highlight of Noah Gragson's Daytona 500 had to be him sporting a big Wendy's hat and big Wendy's bag in pre-race. He finished 24th.



27 Ty Gibbs -- While Ty Gibbs has been outstanding since entering NASCAR in 2021, his record on superspeedways has been quite uneven to date. That continued in the Daytona 500, as Gibbs had a challenging race on his way to 25th at the finish.



28 Chase Elliott -- Of all the contenders to see their Daytona 500 hopes be dashed in crashes, Chase Elliott had to be the most prominent. Elliott was eliminated in the first big wreck of the day on Lap 117.



29 Todd Gilliland -- Todd Gilliland was outstanding in his Duel race and had a chance to win, and he was also able to score a stage point in the Daytona 500 itself. But late race crashes would leave him a disappointing 27th.

