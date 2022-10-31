Sitting in the Media Center at Martinsville, I believe I heard someone directly compare Ross Chastain's wall ride to pass five cars in the final corner and make the Championship 4 to the "Pass in the Grass" -- Dale Earnhardt's move to hold the lead in the 1987 Winston after getting turned into the infield by Bill Elliott -- among individual pieces of driving that will be replayed and remembered forever. Sitting down to write this, I ruminated on that, and I'm not sure that quite does it justice.

First of all, I don't think any driver in the 1980s ever would have conceived of doing that and thinking it would work. If anything, even The Man himself would have been appalled at the idea of running a perfectly good and intact car into the wall to try and make a pass -- The Intimidator, after all, came from a generation of drivers who knew how to work on their own stuff and loathed to tear up anything they had worked on. But I do think Earnhardt, a paragon of being a badass race car driver, would have appreciated the sheer amount of gumption it took for Ross Chastain to do what he did and make it stick.

After taking the Power Rankings lead last week, Ross Chastain now sticks as the Power Rankings leader following Martinsville, putting him atop the Championship 4 drivers heading into next weekend's season finale at Phoenix. The Championship 4 includes Christopher Bell, whose second walk-off victory of the playoffs launched him all the way to second and made him this week's biggest gainer (+8). While the Championship 4 and their movement now takes precedent over everyone else, it should be noted that Austin Cindric (-8) was this week's biggest loser.

Here's a look at our updated rankings: