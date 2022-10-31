Sitting in the Media Center at Martinsville, I believe I heard someone directly compare Ross Chastain's wall ride to pass five cars in the final corner and make the Championship 4 to the "Pass in the Grass" -- Dale Earnhardt's move to hold the lead in the 1987 Winston after getting turned into the infield by Bill Elliott -- among individual pieces of driving that will be replayed and remembered forever. Sitting down to write this, I ruminated on that, and I'm not sure that quite does it justice.
First of all, I don't think any driver in the 1980s ever would have conceived of doing that and thinking it would work. If anything, even The Man himself would have been appalled at the idea of running a perfectly good and intact car into the wall to try and make a pass -- The Intimidator, after all, came from a generation of drivers who knew how to work on their own stuff and loathed to tear up anything they had worked on. But I do think Earnhardt, a paragon of being a badass race car driver, would have appreciated the sheer amount of gumption it took for Ross Chastain to do what he did and make it stick.
After taking the Power Rankings lead last week, Ross Chastain now sticks as the Power Rankings leader following Martinsville, putting him atop the Championship 4 drivers heading into next weekend's season finale at Phoenix. The Championship 4 includes Christopher Bell, whose second walk-off victory of the playoffs launched him all the way to second and made him this week's biggest gainer (+8). While the Championship 4 and their movement now takes precedent over everyone else, it should be noted that Austin Cindric (-8) was this week's biggest loser.
Here's a look at our updated rankings:
|Rank
|Driver
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Ross Chastain
|--
|It was always apparent that Ross Chastain had the talent necessary to become a successful, winning Cup driver. But his ascension to championship contender this season has been quite the development.
|2
|Christopher Bell
|In over a quarter century of existence, no champion of NASCAR's Truck Series has ever gone on to become a Cup Series champion. Christopher Bell, the 2017 Truck champion, can become the very first.
|3
|Chase Elliott
|Chase Elliott has the potential to exceed his father by becoming a multi-time Cup Series champion. Bill Elliott only won one Cup title in his career, and that came in 1988.
|4
|Joey Logano
|Since the adoption of NASCAR's current playoff format in 2014, Joey Logano has managed to make the Championship 4 every two years. Next Sunday at Phoenix will be his fifth appearance in the championship match race.
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|If the final corner at Martinsville had unfolded the way it was supposed to, Denny Hamlin would have made the Championship 4 for the fifth year in a row. The "greatest driver of his generation without a Cup title" label will stick for at least one more year.
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|Ryan Blaney has just one more opportunity left to avoid being shut out of the Winner's Circle this season. The last time Blaney failed to win a Cup race was in 2016, his first full-time season.
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|Credit to Chase Briscoe for nearly pulling off what would have been an improbable Championship 4 appearance. It's been quite the second-year leap as a Cup driver for the Indiana native.
|8
|William Byron
|Failing to score any stage points at Martinsville did William Byron's title bid in. He's now sixth in the championship standings, which would be his best finish ever.
|9
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Larson is the true wild card of next week's championship race. Even if he can't defend his Cup Series title, he can win the owner's championship for his team if he finishes ahead of the Championship 4 drivers.
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|Daniel Suarez is no slouch behind the wheel, but he's going to have to think long and hard about what individual piece of driving he can do that can possibly top what his Trackhouse teammate did. Maybe Ross Chastain can spare his old Gamecube?
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|--
|Even after making the playoffs this season, Kevin Harvick is set to finish outside the top 10 in the championship standings for just the fifth time in his career. That also hasn't happened to Harvick since 2009.
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|Brad Keselowski was disqualified at Martinsville for failing post-race tech inspection, but his fourth-place run kept in line with a recent string of strong finishes to close out the year. These Power Rankings will give Keselowski credit anyway.
|13
|Austin Dillon
|A brake failure and subsequent crash at Martinsville left Austin Dillon with his eighth DNF of the year, by far his career high in that category. It's been quite uncharacteristic of Dillon, as getting to the finish has been one of his strengths as a driver.
|14
|Michael McDowell
|Michael McDowell is the torch bearer for Front Row Motorsports, but Sunday at Martinsville saw him take a back seat to his young teammate in Todd Gilliland. McDowell finished four spots behind Gilliland in 17th.
|15
|Kyle Busch
|Sunday at Martinsville saw Kyle Busch run so poorly that at one point he had to be reminded to maintain minimum speed. It was as uncharacteristically shoddy and awful a performance as Busch has had in his entire career.
|16
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Considering his past successes at Martinsville, it was very surprising to see Martin Truex Jr. be a complete non-factor on Sunday. Truex qualified in midpack and stayed there, finishing 20th.
|17
|Chris Buescher
|On Sunday at Martinsville, Chris Buescher ran a throwback scheme to the very first Fifth Third Bank Ford that was driven by Matt Kenseth in 2012. That car ran when I was in college, and now it's a bona fide throwback. I'm in trouble.
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|It was extremely concerning that Tyler Reddick dropped out of Sunday's race after complaining of feeling unwell following a mid-race impact with another car. Reddick did, however, clear a neurological evaluation in the infield care center.
|19
|Harrison Burton
|While Austin Cindric's Daytona 500 win eclipsed everything his Rookie of the Year rivals did, Harrison Burton has now managed to finish inside the top 20 in a third of the races in his rookie year. This has been as good a cumulative rookie class the Cup Series has seen in some time.
|20
|Cole Custer
|It had to be vindicating for Cole Custer how the end of Sunday's race played out. He was running second to Chase Briscoe in the closing laps, and this time there was nothing questionable that happened even with Briscoe needing to win to make the Championship 4.
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Very quietly, Aric Almirola was able to leave Martinsville with a top-15 finish. He now heads to a Phoenix race that was originally supposed to be his last as a full-time Cup driver before he reversed course and re-signed with SHR.
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|True story: As Vols fan Bubba Wallace walked past me during driver intros I shouted "HENDON HOOKER FOR HEISMAN" at him. I think I saw him laugh?
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|Since Todd Gilliland has a sushi sponsor at Martinsville, I missed out on asking him what his favorite kind of sushi is. For the record, I personally enjoy any eel roll I can get between my chopsticks.
|24
|Erik Jones
|Next week at Phoenix, Erik Jones will look for a good finish so that he doesn't enter the offseason on a down note. Jones finished 18th at Martinsville, the first car not to finish on the lead lap.
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|--
|It's been so long since Corey LaJoie won a NASCAR Modified Tour race that it had to be noted that his win at Martinsville on Thursday night wasn't his first. His first Modified win came in 2010 on Atlanta Motor Speedway's quarter-mile frontstretch loop.
|26
|Austin Cindric
|Christopher Bell didn't get to win at Martinsville without hurting someone's feelings, as Austin Cindric seemed to take exception to the way Bell ran him mid-race. We'll see if Cindric remembers the way Bell raced him come Phoenix next week.
|27
|Justin Haley
|The only upside for Justin Haley's day at Martinsville was that he wasn't too far behind his Kaulig teammate in AJ Allmendinger. Haley finished 27th, but a string of strong performances for Allmendinger was snapped with a 23rd-place finish.
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is now off the market, as his marriage was announced this past weekend. Hopefully a 22nd-place finish at Martinsville doesn't dampen the honeymoon.
|29
|Cody Ware
|Cody Ware is feeling better since his Texas accident, as he was out of his walking boot and off of crutches when I caught up with him on pit road. Ware had the same car he had a strong run with at Bristol, but it was only good for 28th this weekend.
|30
|Ty Dillon
|Ty Dillon will be glad when the 2022 season comes to an end next week. Dillon finished 31st after a brake failure, and it looks like his Petty GMS tenure will end with little more than a whimper.