There was a period late in the summer, and a little into the fall, where everyone was wondering what happened to Ross Chastain.

Throughout the first half of the 2022 season, Chastain looked to be every bit a match for Chase Elliott in a breakout campaign that elevated him from promising Cup upstart to one of the best in the Cup Series. But after finishing second to Elliott at Atlanta in July and running eighth the next week at New Hampshire, Chastain went through a spell where he didn't score a single finish better than 18th all the way up to Kansas in September.

But in the Round of 8, Chastain has rediscovered his early season form at exactly the right time. With two second-place finishes at Las Vegas and Homestead and a comfortable points gap over the Championship 4 cut line, Chastain has taken the lead in the CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings for the first time since early in the season.

Chastain gained two spots to move up to first, but Homestead winner Kyle Larson led all drivers in spots gained with eight. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric would lose that many spots, making them the biggest losers of the weekend along with Tyler Reddick (-6) and Erik Jones (-6).

Here's a look at our updated rankings: