1 Ryan Blaney -- Ryan Blaney has come close to winning the Daytona 500 before, having had multiple shots to win on the final lap. But it's been almost a quarter century since the defending Cup champion won the Daytona 500 -- Dale Jarrett was the last to do so in 2000.



2 Kyle Larson -- The storyline surrounding Kyle Larson for the first few months of the season will undoubtedly revolve around his attempt at the Indy-Charlotte Double. This May, Larson will make his first Indianapolis 500 start in a collaboration between Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren.



3 William Byron -- It's hard to tell right now how William Byron will follow up a career year in 2023 in which he won six times. Part of that is because when Byron had a dominant season in Trucks in 2016 and a championship season in Xfinity in 2017, it was immediately followed by him moving up to the next series on the ladder.



4 Denny Hamlin -- 2024 will mark Denny Hamlin's 19th full-time season as a Cup Series driver, and it's been well-documented how he's still yet to win a Cup championship. The closest comparison you can make to Hamlin is Bobby Allison, who started running regularly in Cup in 1966 but didn't win a Cup championship until 1983.



5 Christopher Bell -- If you're looking for a driver to take the sort of step up that William Byron did in 2023, look no further than Christopher Bell. He's rounding into form as a perennial championship contender, and there's a good chance he surpasses his career-high total of three wins in a single season this year.



6 Ross Chastain -- After spending much of 2023 trying to find a balance between what got him to the top of the Cup Series and what'll keep him there, Ross Chastain got back to being unapologetically aggressive in the season finale at Phoenix and it got him the win. If Chastain and his team can sustain that momentum through the offseason and into the start of 2024, look out.



7 Chris Buescher -- By all means, Chris Buescher should not be overlooked as a strong contender to win the Daytona 500 come Speedweeks. Buescher won his Duel race in 2022, led 32 laps in last year's 500, and won the summer race at Daytona last year.



8 Martin Truex Jr. -- The Clash at the Coliseum presents a good opportunity for Martin Truex Jr. to mentally reset and try and move on from last year's collapse in the playoffs. Truex is the Clash's defending winner.



9 Tyler Reddick -- By the trailer for "NASCAR: Full Speed" on Netflix and the reaction to it alone, Tyler Reddick and his Luigi costume completely stole the show in the docuseries covering the 2023 playoffs. "Yahoo!"



10 Chase Elliott -- Chase Elliott only made it two races into 2023 before missing time with an off-track injury, and his season never really recovered as he was in catchup mode from that point forward. We'll see if last year was just a minor setback to set up a major comeback for the 2020 champ.



11 Bubba Wallace -- Bubba Wallace got his 2024 season started by touching up on his road racing abilities during Rolex 24 weekend at Daytona. Wallace co-piloted a Toyota Supra GT4 with John Hunter Nemechek and Corey Heim, and the group finished 27th in the IMSA Pilot Challenge race.



12 Joey Logano -- Two years ago, it was Joey Logano who won the first running of the Clash at the Coliseum to launch a 2022 season that ended in his second Cup championship. It was Logano's second Clash win overall, as he also won back in 2017 when the Clash was still held at Daytona.



13 Kyle Busch -- The ending to last year's Daytona 500 was agonizing for Kyle Busch and his fans. He led at Lap 200, but got a poor restart in overtime and never recovered to yet again be denied the only thing he hasn't won in his illustrious career. We'll see if he can finish the job this year.



14 Brad Keselowski -- When the 2024 season starts, it'll have been 98 races -- almost a full 100 -- since the last time Brad Keselowski went to Victory Lane. That's the second-longest active winless streak in Cup behind only Justin Haley's 105-race winless streak.



15 Alex Bowman -- A shot at history is on the line for Alex Bowman when Speedweeks comes around. If Bowman can win his fourth Daytona 500 pole, he'll tie with Buddy Baker, Cale Yarborough and Bill Elliott for the most poles in the race's history.



16 Ty Gibbs -- Ty Gibbs is a trendy pick to get his first win in 2024, and there's no reason it can't come very early in the season. As a testament to that, two of the last three Daytona 500s have been won by first-time winners.



17 Daniel Suarez -- With Shane van Gisbergen and Zane Smith both in the pipeline at Trackhouse, there's added pressure on Daniel Suarez to perform in 2024 after missing the playoffs in 2023. The other challenge for Suarez is a crew chief change, as Matt Swiderski takes over for Travis Mack.



18 Erik Jones -- Many are expecting Legacy Motor Club to take a step forward in performance upon its switch to Toyota, but both Erik Jones and TRD's David Wilson seemed very guarded when discussing 2024 expectations given that Legacy will try and be self-sufficient instead of forming a technical alliance with another team. Something to consider when setting -- and perhaps tempering -- expectations for the No. 43 team.



19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s entire 2023 season was colored by the satisfaction of starting off with a Daytona 500 win and being put in the playoffs from the outset. Now it's back to a blank slate for Stenhouse, who will look to become the second driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s in the last five calendar years.



20 Michael McDowell -- This should be the year that Michael McDowell finally stops being called an underdog. He's made the playoffs in two out of the last three seasons, and he should contend for a playoff spot again this year given Front Row Motorsports is the strongest it's ever been.



21 Chase Briscoe -- With the retirement of Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe -- and all three seasons of his Cup experience -- assumes the mantle of Stewart-Haas Racing's longest-tenured driver. Briscoe had an awful 2023, but a fourth-place run at Martinsville last October offered some hope for a much better 2024.



22 Corey LaJoie -- Since the Next Gen car was introduced in 2022, Corey LaJoie has been bullish on his and Spire Motorsports' chances of contending. The team has gradually improved every year since LaJoie came aboard in 2021, and it's now aggressively expanded for the coming season with LaJoie still the top driver.



23 Austin Cindric -- Keep tabs on the way Austin Cindric performs early in the 2024 season. If Team Penske's surge late in 2023 carries over into this year, that rising tide should be to the benefit of Cindric after a down season.



24 Josh Berry -- Many blue-collar short track racers around the country, and especially in the southeast, will be living vicariously through Josh Berry this season. Berry is the first NASCAR Weekly Series national championship to run full-time in Cup since fellow Nashville-area driver Mike Alexander ran much of several seasons in the 1980s.



25 Austin Dillon -- Having Daytona and Atlanta open the 2024 season presents a great opportunity for Austin Dillon, who excels at speedway racing. Dillon is looking for a bounceback year after finishing a career-worst 29th in the Cup standings last year.



26 Ryan Preece -- Ryan Preece's crash at Daytona last August was the sort of spectacular visual that Netflix wanted for its docuseries, but not NASCAR itself. The section of Daytona's infield where Preece's car dug in and was launched into the air from has been paved over ahead of Speedweeks 2024.



27 John Hunter Nemechek -- After running the full season in 2020, John Hunter Nemechek returns to the Cup Series in 2024 with Legacy Motor Club. Nemechek went through a trial run with his new team at Homestead last year, but finished 32nd after a crash.



28 Carson Hocevar -- Carson Hocevar may have a lot to learn as a race car driver, but he proved to be a very quick study in nine Cup starts in 2023. Those performances, including an 11th-place run at Bristol in September, emboldened Spire Motorsports to give him the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet this season.



29 Todd Gilliland -- Don't sleep on Todd Gilliland as a breakout candidate for 2024. He's flashed excellence throughout his first two Cup seasons, and now he's got the experience to build on and further elevate the growth of Front Row Motorsports' No. 38 team.

