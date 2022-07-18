If you go by conventional wisdom, there's little argument to be made for anything besides the fact that Ryan Blaney is having a terrific 2022 season. The trouble is, there's nothing conventional about the way this season has gone as it pertains to the end goal for Blaney and his Team Penske crew.
Through 20 races so far, Blaney sits third in points, has led 392 laps on the year, and his average finish of 12.2 is third among all drivers in Cup this season. And yet, a scenario is unfolding in which Blaney can do all that and not even make the playoffs.
With Christopher Bell's victory making for the 14th different winner in 20 races, Ryan Blaney is just one of two drivers who are currently in the playoffs on points. And though his 105-point cushion would virtually assure him a playoff spot if there are no new winners, Blaney is only one week away from being put on the playoff bubble, and potentially as little as two from being put on the outside looking in -- assuming that Martin Truex Jr., who dominated at New Hampshire, and some other new driver go to Victory Lane before Blaney does.
Blaney had a tough day in Loudon, spinning out and finishing 18th, and it's cost him in this week's edition of the CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Blaney has dropped three spots from third to sixth, but he far from fared the worst of anyone. Three drivers lost five or more spots in the power rankings, including Austin Cindric (-5), Alex Bowman (-5) and Corey LaJoie (-6). Those losses were counteracted by several big movers, including Brad Keselowski (+7) and Bubba Wallace (+6).
Here's a look at our updated rankings in their entirety:
|Rank
|Driver
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Chase Elliott
|--
|Since the off week in mid-June, Chase Elliott's finishes are as follows: First, second, first, second. Going off of that pattern, Dawsonville might want to oil up the Si-Reen for Pocono next week.
|2
|Ross Chastain
|--
|Ross Chastain's race at New Hampshire was the sort of race that a championship contender knows how to have. He didn't run well early, but he gradually got better as the race went on and maximized his day with an eighth-place finish.
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|After leading 172 laps and winning both stages, Martin Truex Jr. left New Hampshire fourth in points. The problem is that without a victory, he's now firmly on the playoff bubble and could very well get knocked out if someone below the cut line wins next week.
|4
|Kyle Larson
|--
|Kyle Larson ran up inside the top five and top 10 at New Hampshire, but he faded over the final run to the point that he finished a lap down in 14th. Larson will be glad to get crew chief Cliff Daniels back from suspension next week.
|5
|Christopher Bell
|Maybe it wasn't such a surprise that Christopher Bell won New Hampshire. He won there in Trucks, had three wins in a row in Xfinity and was second in Cup in 2021. Bell's becoming the master of the Magic Mile.
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|With the playoff grid continuing to squeeze out non-winners, a run like Sunday wasn't what Ryan Blaney needed. An 18th-place finish marked Blaney's worst run since a DNF in the Coke 600.
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|With Christopher Bell having won, Kevin Harvick now sits more than a full race's worth of points below the cutoff line. If Harvick doesn't want to miss the playoffs, he's going to have to snap his winless streak before too long.
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|To Denny Hamlin's credit, he does bite a bit: When racing with Ross Chastain, Hamlin made sure to get into Chastain's bumper and send him up the hill after yet another run-in at Atlanta. Hamlin finished sixth.
|9
|Kyle Busch
|--
|There aren't a lot of drivers who can spin out by themselves twice in a race and still get a decent finish. Kyle Busch did just that at New Hampshire, recovering from two self-spins to finish 12th.
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|--
|Next week at Pocono will mark the 200th start of Daniel Suarez's Cup career. Incidentally, his best career finish entering this year -- prior to his win at Sonoma -- was a second at Pocono in 2018.
|11
|Austin Cindric
|One week after he headlined the power rankings, Austin Cindric slides back five spots to make way for some other movers. Cindric finished 13th at New Hampshire after recovering from losing a wheel on pit road.
|12
|William Byron
|Maybe winning the Slinger Nationals gave William Byron a bit of a boost entering New Hampshire. An 11th-place run marked Byron's best finish since his last top 10 at Sonoma.
|13
|Joey Logano
|Native New Englander Joey Logano tried to play the strategy game from start to finish, and it allowed him to lead 25 laps and run inside the top five. But Logano's strategy didn't work out in the end, as he had to pit with five to go and finished 24th.
|14
|Kurt Busch
|Of all the drivers who employed alternate strategies at New Hampshire, Kurt Busch played his hand the best. Busch led 40 laps before pitting and then drove all the way back up to 10th at the finish.
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|Tyler Reddick's announcement that he'll drive for 23XI in 2024 has put a burden on him to keep running well at RCR. In the short term, a 21st-place run at New Hampshire won't help team morale much.
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|For the second week in a row, Chase Briscoe was able to make the most of his day despite a spin. After getting turned around mid-race, Briscoe would end up leading six laps and finishing 15th.
|17
|Erik Jones
|--
|Erik Jones must be really starting to feel his missed opportunities at Fontana and Talladega. Now 154 points below the cutoff line, Jones is going to have to win in order to make the playoffs.
|18
|Michael McDowell
|Michael McDowell was collected in a three-car crash at New Hampshire and limped home in 28th, marking his worst finish since a 30th at Richmond in April. That's tough for McDowell, as he had been running down Austin Dillon to crack the top 20 in points.
|19
|Justin Haley
|Justin Haley continues to be solid, as he delivered yet another top 20 for Kaulig Racing at New Hampshire. It's going to be really interesting to see where Haley ends up going as Kaulig's Cup program continues to develop.
|20
|Chris Buescher
|Although Brad Keselowski led the way for RFK, Chris Buescher wasn't half bad himself. Buescher saw some time up in the top 10 at New Hampshire before finishing 17th.
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|Remember this run for Bubba Wallace. A third-place finish might just be the spark that the No. 23 team needed, particularly as they come to tracks like Pocono and Michigan where Wallace has had strong runs before.
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|Despite getting into what was basically a hockey fight with Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski delivered his strongest run of the season with a seventh-place finish. Keep an eye on Keselowski to potentially turn the corner in the second half of the year.
|23
|Aric Almirola
|Aric Almirola was running inside the top 10 at New Hampshire when transmission issues caused him to lose all except third gear, sending him to the garage area. That development was disastrous, as Almirola is now 129 points below the cut line.
|24
|Alex Bowman
|Alex Bowman probably wishes the mid-June off week never ended. Since then, he's had three DNFs in the last four races and hasn't had a single top-10 finish.
|25
|Cole Custer
|Cole Custer used strategy to run inside the top five in the last 100 laps, but a botched final pit stop prevented him from being able to earn a better finish. Custer's pit road miscue led to a 27th-place finish and a major missed opportunity.
|26
|Harrison Burton
|More things you like to see from a rookie driver: After staying out under a caution, Harrison Burton led laps for the third week in a row. A pit road penalty not of his doing relegated him to 26th.
|27
|Austin Dillon
|The hole Austin Dillon has to try and dig out of got even deeper with a 23rd-place run at New Hampshire. With Christopher Bell's win, Dillon is now a full 198 points below the playoff cut line.
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|--
|Since his hot streak in May, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has regressed back toward the mean. He hasn't had a single top-15 finish from June onward and finished 22nd at Loudon.
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|Speaking of regressing to the mean, Corey LaJoie's near-Cinderella story at Atlanta is over. It was back to being a housemaid at New Hampshire as LaJoie crashed out and finished 32nd.
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|Todd Gilliland gets back in the power rankings this week after a second-straight DNF for Ty DIllon. Gilliland had a mid-race spin but hit nothing and went on to finish 25th.