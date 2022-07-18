If you go by conventional wisdom, there's little argument to be made for anything besides the fact that Ryan Blaney is having a terrific 2022 season. The trouble is, there's nothing conventional about the way this season has gone as it pertains to the end goal for Blaney and his Team Penske crew.

Through 20 races so far, Blaney sits third in points, has led 392 laps on the year, and his average finish of 12.2 is third among all drivers in Cup this season. And yet, a scenario is unfolding in which Blaney can do all that and not even make the playoffs.

With Christopher Bell's victory making for the 14th different winner in 20 races, Ryan Blaney is just one of two drivers who are currently in the playoffs on points. And though his 105-point cushion would virtually assure him a playoff spot if there are no new winners, Blaney is only one week away from being put on the playoff bubble, and potentially as little as two from being put on the outside looking in -- assuming that Martin Truex Jr., who dominated at New Hampshire, and some other new driver go to Victory Lane before Blaney does.

Blaney had a tough day in Loudon, spinning out and finishing 18th, and it's cost him in this week's edition of the CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Blaney has dropped three spots from third to sixth, but he far from fared the worst of anyone. Three drivers lost five or more spots in the power rankings, including Austin Cindric (-5), Alex Bowman (-5) and Corey LaJoie (-6). Those losses were counteracted by several big movers, including Brad Keselowski (+7) and Bubba Wallace (+6).

Here's a look at our updated rankings in their entirety: