1 Martin Truex Jr. -- A nice way to win the regular season championship with feeling would be for Martin Truex Jr. to win at Daytona for the first time in his career. Truex has finished second there twice, most notably by inches in the 2016 Daytona 500.



2 Chris Buescher -- A seventh-place run at Watkins Glen meant Chris Buescher's 11th top-10 finish of the season, setting a new personal-best for Buescher in that category. His previous best had been 10 just last season, continuing the upward trajectory of his Cup career.



3 Christopher Bell I didn't notice this until a second glance, but Christopher Bell's third-place run at Watkins Glen actually broke a long top-five drought that he had been going through. Bell's third place was his first top five since his win at Bristol on Easter Sunday.



4 Tyler Reddick A curiosity in Sunday's race was that both 23XI Racing cars finished exactly where they started. For Tyler Reddick, that meant an eighth-place finish after starting eighth.



5 Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin referenced this in his post-race interview: At 39 points back of Martin Truex Jr. for the regular season title, he would have a much better shot at that championship had NASCAR not docked him 25 points for admitting on his podcast that he intentionally put Ross Chastain in the wall back at Phoenix in March.



6 Brad Keselowski Now officially locked into the Cup Series playoffs, Brad Keselowski will try to get a top-10 finish in the points standings for the No. 6 -- at least -- for the first time in a long time. That hasn't happened since Mark Martin finished ninth in the championship standings back in 2006.



7 William Byron With five wins on the 2023 season, William Byron has now earned the most wins in a year for Hendrick's No. 24 since 2007. That year, Jeff Gordon won six times and likely would have won the championship had it not been for a four-race winning streak by Jimmie Johnson in the final five weeks.



8 Joey Logano -- Something nice for Joey Logano to carry into the playoffs would be another Daytona win, something he hasn't had in quite a long while. Logano's only Daytona win to date came in the 2015 Daytona 500.



9 Ty Gibbs Ty Gibbs matched his career-best run at Watkins Glen, finishing fifth and earning significant stage points. Entering Daytona, that's made him one of just two drivers below the cut line in a position to potentially point his way into the playoffs if Bubba Wallace has massive issues.



10 Ryan Blaney After going largely AWOL from the front of the field after his Coke 600 win, Ryan Blaney is beginning to turn it back on just as the playoffs are about to begin. Blaney's ninth-place run at The Glen marked his second top 10 in the past three weeks.



11 Bubba Wallace A pre-race talk between Bubba Wallace and IndyCar legend Scott Dixon basically boiled down to "shut up and believe in yourself" when Wallace started putting his own road racing abilities down. That's the sort of motivational talk straight out of a shounen manga



12 Michael McDowell -- As he mostly drove start-and-park cars for a good chunk of his early career, finishing last at Watkins Glen wasn't a new experience for Michael McDowell. What was new, though, was finishing last in what may have been the fastest car in the field -- which McDowell had before pit road errors and an electrical problem ruined his day.



13 Kyle Larson More entrenched road racers would refer to what transpired between Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon coming to the finish at Watkins Glen as "argy bargy." To more plain-speaking stock car racers, it sure looked like Larson drove into Dillon and "cleaned him out."



14 Kevin Harvick A lot will surely be made of Kevin Harvick's final start at Daytona, a place where he's won twice during his great career. Harvick won the 2007 Daytona 500 then followed that up with a win in the summer race in 2010.



15 Daniel Suarez -- An early race spin coming out of the bus stop cost Daniel Suarez dearly, but all is not lost as he tries to make the playoffs. At 43 points back of the cut line, Suarez still has a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, albeit he's much more of a longshot now than he could have been.



16 Ross Chastain Don't be fooled by an 18th-place finish in the Cup race: A fourth place run in the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen suggests that the Ross Chastain we saw both last year and earlier in the season is still in there.



17 Austin Cindric If we're going off past history at Daytona, let's not write off Austin Cindric for a playoff spot quite yet. Cindric was leading in the closing laps of last year's regular season finale before getting knocked out of the way by a desperate Austin Dillon.



18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hail to the conquering hero! Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make his return to Daytona for the first time since winning the Daytona 500, and he'll do so both securely in the playoffs and coming off of a nice top-15 finish on a road course at Watkins Glen.



19 Chase Elliott Chase Elliott knows the way to Victory Lane at Daytona, a path he has no choice but to find again if he's going to race for a championship this season. Elliott's lone Daytona win came in the 2016 season opener for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



20 Kyle Busch Kyle Busch had what looked like a solid top 10 car at Watkins Glen, then settled for a 14th-place finish after an inopportune caution cost him the ability to pit under green and some track position. Given the way things have gone for Busch and his team since New Hampshire, he'll take that.



21 AJ Allmendinger A fourth-place finish at Watkins Glen should have been a positive for Allmendinger, but it's not enough to make the playoffs with no wins in the bank entering Daytona. But remember: Allmendinger was sixth in the Daytona 500 back in February.



22 Alex Bowman Alex Bowman raced with a heavy heart at Watkins Glen, as he spent the week mourning the loss of his beloved dog Roscoe. Bowman ended up 23rd and is now in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since he began driving full-time for Hendrick Motorsports in 2018.



23 Corey LaJoie It would have been interesting to see what Corey LaJoie could have done with a fast car and better track position. LaJoie earned the best qualifying effort of his Cup career in 10th, but he had to drop to the rear of the field due to adjustments following qualifying and drove back up to 20th by the finish.



24 Todd Gilliland Apologies to Todd Gilliland for leaving him out of the Power Rankings last week. Gilliland recovered from something of a lull by just missing out on a top-10 finish at Watkins Glen, crossing the line in 11th.



25 Austin Dillon One of the drivers to watch in the regular season finale is undoubtedly going to be its defending winner, Austin Dillon. He not only rose to the occasion in last year's race, but he also showed with a late bump-and-run that he'll do whatever it takes to get him and his team into the playoffs.



26 Chase Briscoe You may have noticed Chase Briscoe's car stuck on pit road and in his pit box as the leaders took the checkered flag in Sunday's race. Briscoe's car had its left rear lug nut literally get stuck as if it was welded on, and Briscoe finished seven laps down in 35th as his team tried to get it off.



27 Ryan Preece -- If you're looking for an under-the-radar contender at Daytona, Ryan Preece might be your guy. Preece had a strong car in the Daytona 500, and he also was strong at Talladega with a pair of laps led.



28 Erik Jones Erik Jones' playoff hopes are going to come down to whether he can rekindle some of the magic he's had in Daytona's summer race before. Jones' very first Cup victory came in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 back in 2018.



29 Aric Almirola Aric Almirola's Go Bowling car went for a spin during the Go Bowling at The Glen, and it wasn't even the best product placement of the weekend. That went to Kaz Grala, who bowled over a Go Bowling sign in the infield of the bus stop during Saturday's Xfinity race.

