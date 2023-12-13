NASCAR announced Tuesday that the sanctioning body has reinstated Cody Ware after assault charges against the Cup Series driver were dropped by the Iredell County district attorney's office. Ware's reinstatement ends an eight-month suspension stemming from an arrest in April over an alleged incident involving him and his now ex-girlfriend.

Ware was arrested on a felony charge of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Ware's arrest warrant claimed the 28-year-old from Greensboro, N.C. pushed his girlfriend to the floor, slapped her in the face, wrapped his hands on her neck, threw a phone at her and threatened to kill her. While the warrant stated Ware's girlfriend had redness and soreness around her neck as well as a broken right hand, that version of events was disputed by Ware and his legal team.

Lawsuits filed by both Rick Ware Racing and Rick Ware, Cody's father and car owner, alleged the woman in question made false claims about the incident to the police to harm Ware's career and race team. The lawsuit claims the April incident stemmed from Ware's girlfriend being angry about Ware not wearing his promise ring on the correct finger.

Ware's ex-girlfriend was eventually arrested in September for simple assault, with warrants saying she broke her hand by repeatedly hitting Ware in the face and head. All assault charges against both parties were dropped after both Ware and his ex-girlfriend opted not to testify.

I've maintained my innocence from the very beginning, even as there was a rush to judgment by others," read a statement by Ware. "I'm glad this entire matter is behind me because it's been an incredibly difficult eight months. With all of the allegations being dismissed, I'm thankful to have my life back."

Ware has made 97 career Cup Series starts with a best finish of sixth at Daytona in August 2022, and he began the 2023 season as the full-time driver of Rick Ware Racing's No. 51 Ford. In his absence, the team used a rotation of drivers for the bulk of the season while also hiring Justin Haley as their new driver for 2024.

