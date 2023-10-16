NASCAR announced Monday evening that the sanctioning body has rescinded the disqualification of Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford after Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, reversing a decision made in a post-race technical inspection. Blaney will once again be credited with a sixth-place finish and all points earned in Sunday's event.

On Sunday evening, NASCAR disqualified the No. 12 Team Penske Ford after determining that the left-front shock on Blaney's car did not meet the overall specified length outlined in the NASCAR rule book. However, NASCAR said Monday that a further review conducted at the sport's research & development center in Concord, N.C., led to the discovery of an issue with the damper template used for inspections in the garage area at Las Vegas.

Following a "detailed investigation," NASCAR said Blaney's finish and stage points earned have been restored and that the sanctioning body "has taken internal steps to remedy this issue moving forward."

The reversal of Blaney's disqualification has massive implications for the NASCAR playoffs, as Blaney qualified for the Round of 8 and remains in contention to make the Championship 4. After being stripped of all points earned on Sunday, Blaney had dropped to 56 points below the cut line to advance to the championship race in Phoenix, and the penalty had also altered the point totals for other playoff contenders.

Following Monday's reversal, Blaney returns to seventh in the Round of 8 standings and only 17 points below the cut line. William Byron (+9), Martin Truex Jr. (+2), and Denny Hamlin (+2) continue to hold the available Championship 4 spots based on points, with Christopher Bell (-2), Tyler Reddick (-16), Blaney (-17) and Chris Buescher (-23) on the outside looking in.

By winning Sunday's race at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson has advanced to the Championship 4 and will compete for his second Cup Series title.