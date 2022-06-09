With the NASCAR Cup Series trying to add new wrinkles to its schedule on a seemingly annual basis, drivers know that they have to be versatile in order to contend for a championship, and road racing has become a major component in that. On Sunday, the second road race of six on this year's NASCAR schedule will take place when the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 gets underway at Sonoma Raceway. The 12-turn, 2.52-mile asphalt twister has been a fixture of the NASCAR Cup Series since 1989, and now 36 drivers will look to tackle the challenging road course this week. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

Road racing dominance was a major factor in Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson winning the last two NASCAR Cup Series championships, and they're the two favorites in the 2022 Save Mart 350 odds from Caesars Sportsbook with Elliott at 9-2 and Larson at 5-1. Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time winner at Sonoma and he's next on this week's NASCAR odds board at 17-2. Before scouring the 2022 Save Mart 350 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Sonoma predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Sonoma picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 15-9 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on him again last week when he returned 14-1 for his win in St. Louis. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on their NASCAR picks.

Top 2022 Save Mart 350 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Sonoma odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver made his first postseason appearance last season and he's in line for another as he enters Sunday's race sitting 10th in the NASCAR standings.

Bell shocked with a win at the Daytona Road Course in his second race with the Gibbs team last season and road racing has been an important part of his success with five top-10 finishes in 10 road starts. He also has a road win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and he should be extremely confident entering this week after earning top-10 finishes in his last five starts this season.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 17-2, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 lineup. Truex is a three-time winner at Sonoma Raceway and was the gold standard for road racing in NASCAR for several years but it seems as if he's been surpassed by Elliott and Larson recently.

It's been nearly three years since Truex's last road win (at Sonoma) and he's only been inside the top five in two of his last eight road races. It's a form of stock car racing that more and more drivers are familiarizing themself with and it appears that Truex has lost his edge to an extent. He's also winless on the year and only has two top-five finishes in 15 starts this season.

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Sonoma odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Toyota/Save Mart 350 2022? And which long shots make a run at the checkered flag?

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Chase Elliott 9-2

Kyle Larson 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

A.J. Allmendinger 14-1

Austin Cindric 14-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Chase Briscoe 16-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Tyler Reddick 18-1

Christoper Bell 18-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Kevin Harvick 35-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse 300-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Joey Hand 2500-1

Scott Heckert 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1