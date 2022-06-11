The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., on Sunday and it's the second of six road races on the NASCAR schedule this season. Road racing has become a point of emphasis for the sport in recent years and it's been much to the benefit of young stars like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports teammates both had multiple road wins on their way to winning the NASCAR Cup Series championships in the last two seasons. Now they'll be eager to get back to Sonoma to continue their title pursuit in 2022. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

Elliott already has seven career road course wins under his belt, while Larson won three road course races last season alone and they're the favorites in the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds from Caesars Sportsbook with Elliott listed at 9-2 and Larson at 5-1. Ross Chastain won the first road race of the year in Austin and he's listed at 10-1 in the NASCAR at Sonoma odds.

Top 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Chase Briscoe, even though he's a 16-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Sonoma odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Briscoe earned a full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing last season after winning nine Xfinity Series races in 2020. However, his rookie season was a bit of a disappointment after he only managed three top-10 finishes in 36 starts and failed to crack the top five in any race.

But Briscoe is one of many drivers who appears to be benefiting from NASCAR leveling the playing field with its "Next-Gen" car. He finished third at the 2022 Daytona 500 and then captured his first Cup win at Phoenix in the Ruoff Mortgage 500 less than a month later. Briscoe picked up all three of his top-10 finishes last season on a road course and had a couple of road wins in an Xfinity car so he's certainly comfortable with road racing.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 17-2, fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 lineup. Truex is a three-time winner at Sonoma Raceway and was the gold standard for road racing in NASCAR for several years but it seems as if he's been surpassed by Elliott and Larson recently.

It's been nearly three years since Truex's last road win (at Sonoma) and he's only been inside the top five in two of his last eight road races. It's a form of stock car racing that more and more drivers are familiarizing themself with and it appears that Truex has lost his edge to an extent. He's also winless on the year and only has two top-five finishes in 15 starts this season.

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Chase Elliott 9-2

Kyle Larson 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Ross Chastain 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

A.J. Allmendinger 14-1

Austin Cindric 14-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Chase Briscoe 16-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Tyler Reddick 18-1

Christoper Bell 18-1

Daniel Suarez 20-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Kevin Harvick 35-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse 300-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Joey Hand 2500-1

Scott Heckert 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1