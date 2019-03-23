NASCAR STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway: Times, TV schedule, live stream, radio, odds, pick

It's time for some short track racing as the NASCAR Cup series heads to Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite -- at least in the motorsports world -- at +160 after winning the past two Cup Series races.

Busch tied Richard Petty with his 200th career NASCAR win last week (albeit spread across three series compared to Petty's all coming in in the Cup series) and there's a good chance he'll get No. 201 this weekend. The No. 18 driver won races at Martinsville in two of the past three seasons and has led 937 total laps in his past seven appearances there.

The reigning STP 500 champion however is Clint Bowyer, who punched his ticket to the NASCAR Cup series playoffs last season by winning this race after leading a race-high 215 laps and holding off Busch. Bowyer is listed at +1000 to repeat while the other two dominant cars from last year's race -- Ryan Blaney (145 laps led) and Denny Hamlin (111 laps led) -- are +2000 and +1000 respectively.

As for the last driver to find Victory Lane at The Paperclip, Joey Logano, he's +700 to win the race. Remember, the reigning Cup Series champion made a critical last second pass last season to punch his ticket to the Championship 4. Not to mention Logano has four top 10s including a win and runner-up finish in five races this season.

If you're looking for some value, two drivers named Ryan are the play. Ryan Newman is +8000 to win the race while Ryan Preece is a staggering +50000. Newman is a previous Martinsville winner and pulled off a top 10 finish last season. At the very least he would be a strong play in DFS.

As for Preece, he lives, sleeps and breathes short-track racing. The No. 47 driver has dominated in NASCAR modifieds and knows how to navigate through a crowded field. Multiple notable industry members in NASCAR have told CBS Sports that Preece is expected not only to finish his first career race at Martinsville but could very well win it.

Our Pick: Kyle Busch

Rowdy is the favorite for a reason and is clearly the top driver in the field right now. Unless he finds himself wrecked or suffers a major engine issue, Busch will have no problem running towards the front of the field all day long.

Last season, Kevin Harvick and Busch were on the same playing field when it came to winning races, but it's clear that Harvick's team has not figured that out yet. Vegas took that into account making Busch a heavy favorite, which is a huge reason you should ride him to the finish line.

