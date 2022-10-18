NASCAR announced it has has suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race following his actions at the South Point 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday. Wallace wrecked Kyle Larson before shoving him in the infield after Larson pushed him into the wall on lap 94.

Coming out of turn 4, Larson drove Wallace up the track and into the wall. That's when Wallace's No. 45 car turned and clipped the back end of Larson's No. 5 car. That caused both drivers to go spinning out on the track, and Christopher Bell's vehicle became collateral damage in the wreck.

In its official announcement, NASCAR said Wallace violated Rule 4.4.C, which prohibits "intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result."

Once Wallace and Larson came to a stop in the infield, Wallace ran over to confront Larson. The two drivers exchanged words and got into a shoving match before NASCAR officials separated them.

Wallace has since released an apology on social media. Not only did Wallace apologize to Larson, but he also included Bell, who now finds himself in a hole in the Round of 8 after the wreck abruptly ended his day in Las Vegas.

"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car. My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport. I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve. "I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration. Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this."

Wallace will miss this weekend's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.