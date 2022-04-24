The 2022 GEICO 500 will take place on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. It marks the first superspeedway race since the Daytona 500 two months ago. The NASCAR Cup Series debuted its "Next-Gen" car at Daytona with designs on creating more equipment parity and placing an emphasis on driving skill. So far this season, we've seen eight different winners in nine races heading into NASCAR Talladega 2022. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on FOX (stream now on FuboTV).

Ryan Blaney is second in the NASCAR standings and the 10-1 co-favorite in the 2022 GEICO 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Blaney's Penske Racing teammate Joey Logano, is also 10-1, while current standings leader Chase Elliott is 12-1 in the 2022 NASCAR at Talladega odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 12-7 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Then last month it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on their NASCAR picks.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR Talladega 10,000 times.

Top 2022 GEICO 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Chase Briscoe, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old is quickly becoming one of the brightest young stars in NASCAR and has been on an improbable run after it looked like sponsorship issues might leave him without a full-time ride heading into the 2020 Xfinity season.

Briscoe secured the funding in the nick of time and wound up winning nine times that year, earning an offer to run in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2021 with Stewart Haas Racing. After finishing in the top 10 just three times in his rookie season, Briscoe already has three top-10 finishes this season, including his first career Cup win at the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix. Briscoe ran third earlier this year at Daytona and Fords have dominated superspeedways lately, so expect the young gun to work his way towards the front on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Denny Hamlin, one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 GEICO 500 starting grid. Despite 47 career NASCAR Cup Series victories, the 41-year-old is still looking for his first championship and it's been a difficult start to 2022 outside of a win at the Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond.

Hamlin has finished outside the top 10 in his other eight starts this season and is currently 23rd in the NASCAR standings. Despite the win, Hamlin hasn't been in the top 20 in the standings at any point this year, while 31 of the 40 laps he's led this season came in Las Vegas.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Talladega picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Talladega odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

So who wins the GEICO 500 2022? And which long shots make a run at the checkered flag?

2022 GEICO 500 odds

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Chase Elliott 12-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

Austin Cindric 14-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Chase Briscoe 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

William Byron 17-1

Kevin Harvick 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Chris Buescher 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Martin Truex Jr. 30-1

Michael McDowell 30-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Austin Dillon 35-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35-1

Cole Custer 40-1

Harrison Burton 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Daniel Hemric 75-1

Todd Gilliland 100-1

David Ragan 125-1

Ty Dillon 125-1

Corey Lajoie 125-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Landon Cassill 200-1

Greg Biffle 500-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1