NASCAR team owner Richard Childress auctioning off No. 3 Dale Earnhardt race car for COVID-19 relief
Earnhardt's car is one of over 100 items Childress listed for sale in an effort to raise funds to fight the coronavirus
NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off more than 50 years' worth of racing items to help COVID-19 relief efforts, even parting ways with one of his most prized vehicles: A No. 3 Dale Earnhardt race car. If sold, it would be the first time Childress parted with an Earnhardt car, according to the Charlotte Observer.
It's unclear which car is for sale, but RCR officials told the Observer it comes complete with an engine. Childress started the auction Thursday and currently has over 100 items for sale, everything from seat cushions to action figures and toy cars. RCR officials said all proceeds will go toward COVID-19 efforts such as Feeding America.
RCR began as a one-man team in 1969, according to its website, with Childress serving as a driver, mechanic and engine builder. After 12 years and 285 NASCAR Grand National/Cup series starts, though, Childress began focusing on ownership. He signed Earnhardt in 1984 and the rest was history. Earnhardt won a staggering 67 races and six of his seven Cup series championships with the team before tragically dying in a final-lap crash during the 2001 Daytona 500.
Childress, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017, still runs RCR from his home state of North Carolina. The state has a confirmed 8,623 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. With the sale of one his most prized possessions in Earnhardt's No. 3 race car, Childress hopes to turn that number around.
"I've got memories of every one of these cars, but I know the suffering that's going on," a Richard Childress Racing tweet read. "It's a small sacrifice on my part to part with one of these cars."
