Whether someone has been a NASCAR fan for 10 years or from the very beginning, the memories of generations of race fans come alive every year during throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. One of the most anticipated race weekends on the schedule, the first trip of the season to Darlington marks NASCAR's annual nod to its heritage, something that especially reverberates in 2023 thanks to the sport's 75th anniversary celebration.

This weekend's festivities include the honoring of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers ever, and a list of race day dignitaries including Dale Jarrett, Ricky Craven, Kurt Busch and more. But the most visible and anticipated part of the celebration will be on the racetrack itself, as much of the field in Sunday's Goodyear 400 will sport throwback paint schemes from across NASCAR's history.

Ross Chastain will run a throwback to the UPS Ford that was driven by Dale Jarrett during the 2001 season. In his first season with UPS sponsorship, Jarrett won four races en route to a fifth-place finish in the Winston Cup points standings.

Kevin Harvick's throwback uses the same base scheme as the No. 30 America Online Chevrolet that Harvick was supposed to make his Cup debut in early in the 2001 season. Following the death of Dale Earnhardt, those plans were scrapped as Harvick was tabbed as Earnhardt's replacement, and the No. 30 would end up being driven by Jeff Green instead.

Kyle Larson is running a throwback to the No. 80 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet that was driven by Tony Stewart in the NASCAR Nationwide Series season opener at Daytona in 2009. Stewart led 23 of 120 laps to take the win in his only start in a Hendrick car.

Brad Keselowski will run a classic look featuring the traditional red, green and black colors of Castrol GTX that have been featured in many different racing series. A similar paint scheme was seen in NASCAR in the late 1990s, as Castrol sponsored promising up-and-comer Casey Atwood in the Busch Series.

Corey LaJoie will run a throwback paint scheme to the car that his grandfather, Don LaJoie, drove at the Danbury Racearena in 1972. Don LaJoie won five track championships at Danbury and is now in the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame.

Chase Elliott will run a throwback to the No. 9 UAW/Dodge Dealers Dodge that his father Bill Elliott drove for Evernham Motorsports from 2001 to 2003. The elder Elliott won the final four races of his Cup career in this car, including the 2002 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

Aric Almirola will run a throwback to the No. 8 Budweiser/MLB All-Star Game driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 2001 Pepsi 400. In one of the most emotional victories in the history of NASCAR, Earnhardt charged from sixth to first on the final restart to win the first race at Daytona since the death of his father that February.

Denny Hamlin will run a throwback paint scheme that incorporates a vintage FedEx logo and design with the style of No. 11 that Cale Yarborough drove for Junior Johnson throughout the 1970s. This is a reprise of the retro paint scheme that Hamlin drove during throwback weekend in 2020.

Ryan Blaney will run a throwback to the sprint car that his father, Dave Blaney, drove in the World of Outlaws throughout the 1990s. The elder Blaney was the 1995 World of Outlaws champion and the 1997 Knoxville Nationals champion, among other accomplishments, before making his move to NASCAR late in the decade.

Chase Briscoe's paint scheme is a throwback to the car that Tony Stewart used to win the 2000 Turkey Night Grand Prix in USAC. The win was Stewart's first and only in the third-oldest auto race in the United States.

Brennan Poole will drive a paint scheme similar to the one that Bobby Allison drove in the late 1970s for car owner Bud Moore. Allison won 14 races in Moore's car, including the 1978 Daytona 500.

Although Chris Buescher will run his usual Fifth Third Bank paint scheme this weekend, his No. 17 will be changed to the number font the team sported from 2000 until 2012 to honor Matt Kenseth being named to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers.

Christopher Bell's throwback is to the No. 17 DeWalt Ford that Matt Kenseth used to win the 2003 NASCAR Winston Cup championship. Despite only winning one race the entire year, Kenseth had a dominant season that made him the last champion of NASCAR's Winston Cup era.

Harrison Burton will run a throwback to the No. 99 Exide Batteries Ford that his father Jeff Burton drove during the 1999 season. The elder Burton won a career-best six races that season, including both races at Darlington.

Joey Logano's throwback scheme is to the AMC Matador that Mark Donohue drove to Team Penske's first-ever NASCAR win in 1973 at Riverside. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Penske's first NASCAR win and the only NASCAR win for Donohue.

William Byron's throwback brings the 50th and 75th anniversaries of NASCAR together, as it's the exact same paint scheme that Jeff Gordon drove in the 1998 Winston honoring NASCAR's 50th anniversary. Gordon was leading on the final lap and seemingly on his way to victory when he ran out of fuel entering Turn 1, giving the win to Mark Martin.

Todd Gilliland's throwback is to the No. 38 Barbosol Ford that was driven by Elton Sawyer during the 1997 NASCAR Busch Series season. Sawyer, who won twice in his Busch Series career, is now NASCAR's senior vice president of competition.

Ryan Preece's throwback is to the pro stock that his father, Jeff Preece, raced locally at Thompson Speedway in 1998.

Noah Gragson's throwback is to the red, white and blue paint scheme that Jimmie Johnson drove to victory in the 2014 Coca-Cola 600.

Erik Jones' throwback is to the Petty Blue Plymouth driven by Richard Petty in 1968. That season, Petty would win 16 races en route to a third-place finish in the Grand National standings.

Tyler Reddick's throwback scheme is based off of the No. 97 Sharpie/Rubbermaid Ford that was driven by Kurt Busch during the 2003 season. Although Busch won four times that season, his most memorable highlight came at Darlington when he lost to Ricky Craven in one of the closest and most exciting finishes in NASCAR history.

JTG Daugherty Racing doubled up on Dale Jarrett throwbacks, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will also run a throwback to Jarrett's old UPS colors. UPS sponsored Jarrett for the final eight years of his Hall of Fame career.

Josh Berry will run a throwback scheme to the car that the No. 48 team's spotter, Kevin Hamlin, drove in the Busch Series in 2007. Hamlin made seven starts for Chip Ganassi Racing with two top 10s and a best finish of seventh at Gateway.

Rick Ware Racing features a throwback driver to go with a throwback paint scheme, as Ryan Newman will make his first Cup Series start since 2021 behind the wheel of the No. 51. Newman's throwback will be to the paint scheme he earned his first career victory in at New Hampshire in 2002.

Ty GIbbs will run a throwback to a special paint scheme driven by Bobby Labonte that honored Joe Gibbs' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996. Labonte drove this car in the DieHard 500 at Talladega, finishing eighth.

Ty Dillon's throwback scheme is to the Honest Charlie Chevrolet that was driven by Joe Lee Johnson during the 1959 season. Johnson would earn his first career win that year at Nashville, but his greatest glory would come the next season when he won the inaugural World 600 at Charlotte.

Daniel Suarez's throwback is to the Quaker State Buick that Ricky Rudd drove during the 1988 and 1989 seasons for car owner Kenny Bernstein. Rudd won twice in this car at Watkins Glen and Sonoma.