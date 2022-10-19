NASCAR is planning to introduce a new wet weather rules package for some short ovals in 2023, a move which would help mitigate rain delays on smaller tracks and make racing in wet and damp conditions possible, according to a report by Road & Track. The rules package could be used at tracks like Martinsville Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and other oval tracks a mile or less in length.

Much like the wet weather package used on road courses, the package would feature treaded Goodyear rain tires as well as a windshield wiper, flaps behind the wheels, and updated rain lights on the back of the car. Two rectangular shaped lights would be mounted inside the rear window and two would also be mounted below the rear bumper and diffuser, which would flash in wet conditions but then stay solid under braking. This will help trailing drivers to have a better sense of when a car in front of them is braking in low visibility.

Wet weather racing packages for ovals have long been experimented with, including in the development of NASCAR's Next Gen car. However, the rules package likely wouldn't be suitable for true rain racing -- though it will help mitigate rain delays and allow races to be resumed sooner, standing water and heavy rainfall will still delay a race due to safety concerns.

NASCAR's wet weather package for road course races was used once this season when the start of a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen was delayed due to a heavy summer storm. After the storm calmed and standing water was removed from the track, the race began in wet conditions before the rain stopped and the track gradually dried out.