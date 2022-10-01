LINCOLN, Ala. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson has been airlifted to a Birmingham, Ala. hospital after a horrific accident during Saturday's Chevy Silverado 250. Anderson was injured in a crash on Lap 19.

Anderson was running in the lead pack after starting ninth when his truck burst into flames in Turn 1, and the flames proceeded to intensify as Anderson struggled to stop and get his truck under control in Turn 2. As Anderson's truck slid toward the inside wall, the fire forced Anderson to begin to prematurely climb out of his truck, which hit the wall as he was halfway out of it. (Video of the frightening accident can be seen here).

Anderson completed climbing out of his truck before collapsing on the ground in pain, and he was placed on a stretcher before being airlifted to a local hospital. According to the FS1 broadcast, a Jordan Anderson Racing crew member stated that Anderson had suffered burns and was in pain prior to being airlifted from the racetrack.

Anderson had been making his fifth start of the season as the owner and driver of his own truck. Anderson is also the car owner of the No. 31 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which will be driven by Myatt Snider later today.

The race would eventually be won by Matt DiBenedetto, who was ruled the leader at the moment of caution as a major crash occurred in the tri-oval coming to the checkered flag. It was DiBenedetto's first ever win in NASCAR and the first win for Rackley W.A.R.'s Truck Series team.