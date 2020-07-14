Watch Now: NASCAR Highlights: Pocono 350 ( 1:29 )

NASCAR has announced that a "limited number of fans" will be allowed to attend races and other NASCAR events throughout the month of August in the state of Florida. There will be limited seating in the stands and in select camping areas.

The company will adhere to local social distancing standards and safety protocols at each event. NASCAR is scheduled to hold races Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 16 and Aug. 29.

"We are working with Florida health and government officials to ensure the venue will be ready to provide a safe experience for all fans in attendance," NASCAR said in a statement. "Amended safety protocols and procedures will be in effect."

The company will adhere to the following guidelines:

Strict adherence to the CDC-recommended 6' social distancing will be mandated onsite

All guests (age 3 and up) will be required to bring and wear mandatory face coverings*

Guests will be directed to specific parking areas

A sequenced ingress/egress procedure into the facility property/gates will be used to minimize large concentrations of personnel or guests

Each guest will be screened prior to entering the event gates; initial screening will include questions regarding current health status and potential exposure, as well as a non-contact temperature check

Entry and exits to the frontstretch seating, along with routes to concession stands and restrooms via the frontstretch concourse will adhere to social distancing guidelines

Multiple handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances

A "Clean Team" of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times

Limited concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase via cashless transactions

Florida has been one of the biggest hotbeds for COVID-19 in recent weeks, so NASCAR is working with local health officials when the company has its races at Daytona.