Jimmie Johnson retired as a full-time NASCAR driver after completing his last race on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. With 83 career victories, Johnson is sixth on the all-time wins list and is also the only driver to win five consecutive Cup Series championships.
The seven-time champ said the season delay due to the coronavirus pandemic "cemented" his decision to make 2020 his last full Cup Series run. In his retirement announcement, Johnson said, "I'm so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR. The sport has been good to me and has allowed me to do something I truly love."
The 45-year-old isn't leaving racing all together, and will instead focus on the IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021.
As he steps away from the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, people in the sport reflected on his 18-year career. From the governing body, to Bubba Wallace, to Richard Petty Motorsports, many took to social media to express their congratulations.
Here are some of the messages to Johnson:
NASCAR appropriately called it, "an incredible ride."
Seven championships.— NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 8, 2020
83 victories.
Countless memories. @JimmieJohnson, it's been an incredible ride. #OneFinalTime pic.twitter.com/hTgp9pn0y7
Rick Henrick had a final message for Johnson, calling him the greatest ever and noting he will always be family.
A special message from Rick Hendrick to @JimmieJohnson.— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) November 8, 2020
pic.twitter.com/4v2WYPuwR7
Crew chief Chad Knaus shared a photo with Johnson.
The only man that I have watched the sunrise with multiple times, we had always wanted to close the book together.— Chad Knaus (@chadknaus) November 8, 2020
The day has come, my friend.
Let’s go race like hell and see what happens on the other side.
Much love #OneFinalTime pic.twitter.com/0is3T4C4wr
My brother https://t.co/8mPfs9uik4— Chad Knaus (@chadknaus) November 7, 2020
Richard Petty Motorsports wished Johnson all the best.
Wishing all the best to fellow competitor and 7x Champ @JimmieJohnson in his next chapter, congrats on an incredible #NASCAR career! #OneFinalTime pic.twitter.com/Du54IafURY— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) November 8, 2020
Kyle Busch called racing against Johnson a "privilege."
It’s been a privilege to race against @JimmieJohnson , @ClintBowyer and @mattkenseth my whole Cup career. Hope you guys take it all in today one last time. All the best in the future boys 🍻— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) November 8, 2020
Bubba Wallace shared a photo with Johnson, reflecting on the impact Johnson has on his career.
To the guy I’ve idolized. To the guy I geeked out over at DIS when filling in the 43 in 2017. To the guy that’s been all class on n off the track. To the guy who called me just about every day during the madness of this season. To the guy I’m honored to call friend. Thanks JJ!🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/rnJ0GucbxG— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 8, 2020
Ryan Blaney called Johnson one of his heroes in his message on Twitter.
I’m going to miss racing with you pal. Myself and a lot of other kids wanted to be just like you growing up. Not everyday you get to compete with one of your heros. Here’s to ya champ. 🍻 https://t.co/ff4F9WDz62— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) November 7, 2020