The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas only opened in 2012, but it's already gained worldwide acclaim as a host of the United States Grand Prix in Formula One and this weekend it will welcome all three NASCAR series for the first time. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will serve as the second leg of the triple-header on Saturday with the green flag dropping on the 2021 Pit Boss 250 at 4 p.m. ET. A handful of full-time Cup drivers will be using NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas to get some extra time on the 3.426-mile, 20-turn road course.

Kyle Busch has a staggering 97 Xfinity Series wins in his career and he'll be making his first Xfinity start of the season and is listed at 13-5 in the 2021 Pit Boss 250 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. However, Austin Cindric's recent dominance at this level has him listed as the 2-1 favorite in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas odds. Before making any 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Pit Boss 250 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

The model began the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule by nailing Austin Cindric's win at Daytona at 10-1. It also called Cindric to win again at 5-2 in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 and then it nailed nine of the top 10 in the 2021 Cook Out 250 at Martinsville. It also nailed three top-five finishers at Talladega in April and then called seven of the top 10 finishers last week in Dover. Anybody who followed those picks saw huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2021 Pit Boss 250 predictions

One surprise: The model is high on Cole Custer, even though he's a massive 20-1 long shot in the Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas odds. He has a better shot to win than his odds imply, making him a great value pick. The 23-year-old was the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2020, earning a win in Kentucky at the Quaker State 400 that got him into the NASCAR playoffs.

Custer has two top-10 finishes in his last four Cup starts and now he'll be making his first Xfinity start since 2019, when he won seven times on his way to a second-place finish in the standings. Custer has nine top-10 finishes in 11 career Xfinity Series road starts and also had a top 10 in a Cup car at the Charlotte Roval last season.

And a massive shocker: A.J. Allmendinger, one of the top-three Vegas favorites at 4-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this field. The 39-year-old veteran who spent 12 seasons in a Cup car has run a full-time Xfinity Series schedule this year and racked up six top-five finishes in 10 starts, including a win in Las Vegas.

However, Allmendinger has failed to finish inside the top 10 in two of his last four races and he finished 35th in his only other road-course start of the season at Daytona. Even with one Cup win and four Xfinity wins on road courses in his career, the model says the price isn't right with Allmendinger taking on the likes of Cindric, Busch, Custer, Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR Xfinity Series picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Pit Boss 250 2021? And which long shots stun the NASCAR Xfinity Series? Check out the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Cindric's season-opening win.

2021 Pit Boss 250 odds

Austin Cindric 2-1

Kyle Busch 13-5

A.J. Allmendinger 4-1

Justin Allgaier 12-1

Kevin Harvick 14-1

Noah Gragson 14-1

Daniel Hemric 15-1

Cole Custer 20-1

Field 20-1

Justin Haley 20-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Harrison Burton 30-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Andy Lally 50-1

Miguel Paludo 60-1

Brett Moffitt 75-1

Brandon Jones 75-1

Jeb Burton 75-1

Riley Herbst 100-1

Alex Labbe 100-1

Michael Annett 100-1

Jeremy Clements 150-1

Brandon Brown 150-1

Myatt Snider 150-1