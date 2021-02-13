The NASCAR Xfinity Season begins its season with the 2021 Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 on Saturday at iconic Daytona International Speedway. The green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET and 36 talented drivers will make 120 trips around the 2.5-mile tri-oval with hopes of starting the season on a positive note and jumpstarting their careers. Noah Gragson is the defending champion of the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona race and he'll be back in the field on Saturday.

Gragson is listed at 9-1 in the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona odds from William Hill Sportsbook. However, a third of the field (12 drivers) have odds of 15-1 or shorter, including race favorite Justin Haley, who is listed at 6-1 in the 2021 Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona race 10,000 times.

Top 2021 Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 predictions

The model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion is returning to the second circuit in Our Motorsports' second race team for Saturday's race and the talented 25-year-old will be a serious threat coming off an impressive rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Reddick recorded nine top-10 finishes and three top-fives which nearly got him into the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs and eventually led to a 19th-place finish in the standings. Haley won six times on the Xfinity Series in 2019 on his way to the championship and also won the 2018 PowerShares QQQ 300 in the 2018 season opener at Daytona.

And a massive shocker: Justin Haley, the Vegas favorite at 6-1, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. The 21-year-old finished third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings a year ago and famously shocked racing fans everywhere by winning the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He'd go on to win the Daytona night race on the Xfinity Series in 2020 but racing the tri-oval during the day has been a bigger challenge for the future superstar. Haley finished 17th despite starting fourth in the Xfinity Series season opener in 2019 and then fell back to sixth after starting in third last season.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

2021 Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 odds

2021 Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300 odds

Justin Haley 6-1

A.J. Allmendinger 13-2

Justin Allgaier 7-1

Ty Dillon 9-1

Noah Gragson 9-1

Austin Cindric 10-1

Michael Annett 12-1

Jeb Burton 14-1

Daniel Hemric 14-1

Harrison Burton 14-1

Brandon Jones 14-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Field 15-1

Riley Herbst 18-1

Josh Berry 30-1

Ryan Sieg 30-1

Myatt Snider 30-1

Brett Moffitt 40-1

Gray Gaulding 50-1

Brandon Brown 60-1

Alex Labbe 75-1

Jeremy Clements 75-1

Landon Cassill 100-1