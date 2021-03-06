The NASCAR Xfinity Series rolls on Saturday with the 2021 Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is the fourth event of the year and there have been three different winners in the Xfinity Series thus far -- Austin Cindric, Ty Gibbs and Myatt Snider. Those drivers will be hungry for another victory, while other top 2021 Alsco Uniforms 300 contenders like Noah Gragson and Ty Dillon will be looking to pick up their first Xfinity win of the season.

The green flag goes down at 4:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Cindric as the +160 favorite in the 2021 Alsco Uniforms 300 odds. Gragson is going off at 6-1, followed by Harrison Burton at 7-1. Before making any 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Alsco Uniforms 300 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

The model began the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule by nailing Austin Cindric's win at Daytona at 10-1.

Top 2021 Alsco Uniforms 300 predictions

The model is high on AJ Allmendinger, even though he's a 12-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Cup Series veteran picked up a full-time Xfinity Series ride with Kaulig Racing this season and he's already recorded one top-five finish this year at Daytona.

He has three all-time wins at the Xfinity level and he also raced at Las Vegas 10 times in the Cup Series, finishing as high as sixth in 2015. With plenty of experience and double-digit odds this week, he's a driver to target in 2021 Alsco Unfiorms 300 bets.

And a massive shocker: Harrison Burton, one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. Burton had plenty of success last season but he hasn't finished better than third thus far in 2021.

His car stalled out last week at Miami-Homestead and he was unable to finish that race, officially settling for 39th. He's also starting 22nd at Las Vegas, so he'll need to make up a lot of ground on Saturday to pick up his first victory of the year. The model doesn't like him at 7-1 odds, making him a driver to fade on Saturday.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas picks

2021 Alsco Uniforms 300 odds (via William Hill)

Austin Cindric +160

Noah Gragson 6-1

Harrison Burton 7-1

Ty Dillon 9-1

Tyler Reddick 10-1

A.J. Allmendinger 12-1

Brandon Jones 12-1

Daniel Hemric 12-1

Justin Allgaier 12-1

Justin Haley 25-1

Riley Herbst 30-1

Michael Annett 40-1

Myatt Snider 40-1

Jeb Burton 50-1

Ryan Sieg 60-1

Field (every driver not listed) 60-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Brett Moffitt 100-1

Brandon Brown 500-1

Jeremy Clements 500-1

Santino Ferrucci 750-1

Gray Gaulding 1000-1

Timmy Hill 100-1