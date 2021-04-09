After a nearly three-week hiatus, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action on Friday at the 2021 Cook Out 250 at 8 p.m. ET. Martinsville Speedway has hosted NASCAR since 1948 and dozens of the sport's most promising young drivers will take to the famed 0.526-mile oval on Friday. Austin Cindric has two wins and five top-five finishes in six events this year and leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

Cindric is listed at 4-1 in the 2021 Cook Out 250 odds from William Hill Sportsbook but it's Justin Allgaier who is the 7-2 favorite coming off his win in Atlanta three weeks ago. Meanwhile, the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville odds board list A.J. Allmendinger (9-2), Harrison Burton (5-1) and Ty Gibbs (7-1) as serious 2021 Cook Out 250 contenders as well. Before making any 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Cook Out 250 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

The model began the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule by nailing Austin Cindric's win at Daytona at 10-1. Last month, it hit Cindric to win against at 5-2 in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 and then it nailed eight of the top 10 in the 2021 EchoPark 250. Anybody who followed that pick saw huge returns.

Top 2021 Cook Out 250 predictions

One surprise: The model is high on Justin Haley, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After winning three times in the NASCAR Truck Series three times as a teenager, Haley shocked the stock car racing world with a win in the NASCAR Cup Series at the 2019 Coke Zero 400.

Haley followed that up with three wins to finish third in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings and currently sits at fifth in the standings with four top-10 finishes in 2021. Haley ran 12th in the Xfinity Series' return to Martinsville last fall but also had two top-10 finishes in his final two starts at Martinsville in the truck series.

And a massive shocker: Justin Allgaier, the Vegas favorite at 7-2, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this field. Allgaier is up to eighth in the standings following his win in Atlanta on March 20 but the season has generally been a challenge for the 34-year-old veteran.

Allgaier finished outside the top 25 in each of his first three races and he's only recorded two top-10s in six starts this year. And even though he finished second in the Xfinity race at Martinsville last season, that's they only top-10 finish that he's managed in five career starts at Martinsville between the Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville picks

2021 Cook Out 250 odds

Justin Allgaier 7-2

Austin Cindric 4-1

A.J. Allmendinger 9-2

Harrison Burton 5-1

Ty Gibbs 7-1

Noah Gragson 10-1

Daniel Hemric 10-1

Brandon Jones 15-1

Justin Haley 15-1

Jeb Burton 30-1

Michael Annett 40-1

Myatt Snider 75-1

Brett Moffitt 75-1

Riley Herbst 75-1

Josh Berry 100-1

Ryan Sieg 150-1

Field 150-1

Alex Labbe 500-1

Brandon Brown 500-1

Jeremy Clements 500-1

Josh Williams 1000-1

Landon Cassill 1000-1

Timmy Hill 1000-1

Gray Gaulding 1000-1