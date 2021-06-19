It's a homecoming week of sorts for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as the 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 marks a return to the Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET at the 1.333-mile concrete triple-oval, which hosted both the Xfinity Series and truck series from 2001-11. As is Nashville tradition, custom-designed Gibson Les Paul guitars are presented to race winners in place of conventional trophies.

With three victories this season, Austin Cindric leads the Xfinity Series points standings and is at +500 in the 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is the favorite at -130, with Justin Allgaier also at +500 among the top NASCAR Xfinity Series at Tennessee contenders. Before making any 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

The model began the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule by nailing Austin Cindric's win at Daytona at 10-1. It also called Cindric to win again at 5-2 in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 and then it nailed nine of the top 10 in the 2021 Cook Out 250 at Martinsville. Then last week at Texas, it called Kyle Busch to win at -120. Anybody who followed that pick saw huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Tennessee race 10,000 times.

Top 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 predictions

One surprise: The model is high on Justin Haley, a huge 40-1 long shot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Tennessee odds. He is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Haley has notched three top 10s in his last four races, including second at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course three weeks ago.

A three-time winner on the Xfinity Series, Haley finished third in the standings in 2020. With long odds this week and plenty of success at this level, Haley is a great target for 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 bets.

And a massive shocker: Harrison Burton, one of the Vegas favorites at 14-1, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top five. Burton had plenty of success last season but he hasn't finished better than third thus far in 2021.

Burton's car stalled out two weeks at Miami-Homestead and he was unable to finish that race, officially settling for 38th. Burton also turned in a disappointing performance at Las Vegas, finishing 30th. Burton will need to make up a lot of ground on Saturday to pick up his first victory of the year. The model doesn't like him at 14-1 odds, making him a driver to fade on Saturday.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the 2021 Tennessee Lottery 250? And which long shots stun the NASCAR Xfinity Series? Check out the latest odds below

2021 Tennessee Lottery 250 odds (via William Hill)

Kyle Busch -130

Justin Allgaier +500

Austin Cindric +500

A.J. Allmendinger +1200

Noah Gragson +1200

Daniel Hemric +1400

Harrison Burton +1400

Tyler Reddick +1500

Josh Berry +2000

Brandon Jones +2200

Justin Haley +4000

Jeb Burton +7500

Michael Annett +10000

Brett Moffitt +10000

Riley Herbst +10000

Myatt Snider +20000

Field +20000

Ryan Sieg +25000

Austin Hill +50000

Jeremy Clements +75000

Brandon Brown +100000

Josh Williams +200000

JJ Yeley +200000

Alex Labbe +2000000