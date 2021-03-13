The NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will head to Phoenix Raceway on Saturday for the 2021 Call 811 Before You Dig 200. The green flag drops at 5:30 p.m. ET and Daniel Hemric will be sitting on the pole thanks to a competition-based formula used to determine the NASCAR at Phoenix starting grid. Hemric has been a top-10 machine during four seasons in the Xfinity Series with 55 in 91 starts but he's yet to win.

Because of that Hemric is listed at 10-1 in the 2021 Call 811 Before You Dig 200 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier are 5-2 co-favorites. Other contenders on the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix odds board include Noah Gragson (7-1), AJ Allmendinger (8-1) and Harrison Burton (17-2). Before making any 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Call 811 Before You Dig 200 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

The model began the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule by nailing Austin Cindric's win at Daytona at 10-1. Anybody who followed that pick saw huge returns.

Top 2021 Call 811 Before You Dig 200 predictions

One surprise: The model is high on Ty Gibbs, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 18-year-old has won eight times on the ARCA Menards Series as a teenager the last two years and then dazzled in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut three weeks ago.

Gibbs led 14 laps on his way to a victory on the Daytona Road Course in the Super Start Batteries 188 and now he'll be back in action looking to prove that it was no fluke on Saturday. Gibbs is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs and he's one of the brightest young stars in the sport.

And a massive shocker: AJ Allmendinger, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this field. The former NASCAR Cup Series veteran has driven a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series the last couple years but he's started all four races in 2021 and is coming off a win last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

However, Allmendinger only managed two top-10 finishes at Phoenix Raceway in 19 career NASCAR Cup Series starts there and finished outside the top 10 in both of his two prior Xfinity Series starts there as well. Racing a full-time schedule for the first time in years will mean that Allmendinger has a lot of adjustments to make on tracks that have been out of his rotation and Phoenix is too big of an unknown for him at 8-1.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix picks

2021 Call 811 Before You Dig 200 odds (via William Hill)

Austin Cindric 5-2

Justin Allgaier 5-2

Noah Gragson 7-1

AJ Allmendinger 8-1

Harrison Burton 17-2

Ty Gibbs 10-1

Daniel Hemric 10-1

Brandon Jones 12-1

Justin Haley 20-1

Jeb Burton 50-1

Michael Annett 50-1

Myatt Snider 60-1

Field 60-1

Riley Herbst 60-1

Josh Berry 75-1

Brett Moffitt 75-1

Ryan Sieg 125-1

Jeremy Clements 500-1

Brandon Brown 500-1

Santino Ferrucci 1000-1

Gray Gaulding 1000-1

Timmy Hill 2000-1

JJ Yeley 2000-1

Joe Graf Jr. 2000-1