We're entering the eighth race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the standings look pretty similar to how they were at the end of last season, with Austin Cindric on top. The 2020 champion has already won twice this season and has three other top-five finishes as the Xfinity Series ventures to Talladega Superspeedway for the 2021 Ag-Pro 300. Cindric will be in great position for his third victory of the season as he'll be the pole sitter when the green flag drops at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.



Cindric is listed at 8-1 in the latest 2021 Ag-Pro 300 odds per William Hill Sportsbook but he won't be lacking for competition with the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega field. Four other drivers have odds of 10-1 or shorter, including A.J. Allmendinger (6-1) and Noah Gragson (10-1). Before making any 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Ag-Pro 300 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

The model began the 2021 Xfinity Series schedule by nailing Austin Cindric's win at Daytona at 10-1. Last month, it hit Cindric to win against at 5-2 in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 and then it nailed nine of the top 10 in the 2021 Cook Out 250 two weeks ago in Martinsville. Anybody who followed those picks saw huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2021 Ag-Pro 300 predictions

One surprise: The model is high on Brandon Jones, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After spending his first few years with Richard Childress Racing, Jones joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018 and has finished in the top 10 of the Xfinity Series standings each year since.

Jones is again in the top 10 of the standings this season thanks to a hot start in which he had three top-five finishes in his first four races. After back-to-back disappointing finishes, Jones regained some success at Martinsville when he scored a fifth-place finish. The only other driver with more top-five finishes than Jones' four this year is Cindric (five), who sits atop the Xfinity Series standings. The 24-year-old from Atlanta also has had previous success at Talladega, finishing in fourth place on this track last fall.

And a massive shocker: Justin Haley, one of the Vegas co-favorites at 6-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top three. There are far better values in this field. Haley swept the two races at Talladega last year as those were two of his three wins during the 2020 Xfinity Series season.

But he hasn't come close to winning any of the seven races this year entering the 2021 Ag-Pro 300. He's had several top 10 finishes but no top-five finishes after posting 10 of those last season. There are 13 drivers on the Xfinity Series this year who have placed in the top-five at least once, but Haley isn't among that group. With his mediocre form to start the season, there are better options for your 2021 Ag-Pro 300 bets.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR Xfinity Series picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Ag-Pro 300? And which long shots stun the NASCAR Xfinity Series? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Cindric's season-opening win.

2021 Ag-Pro 300 odds

A.J. Allmendinger 6-1

Justin Haley 6-1

Austin Cindric 8-1

Harrison Burton 10-1

Noah Gragson 10-1

Michael Annett 12-1

Daniel Hemric 12-1

Justin Allgaier 12-1

Ty Dillon 12-1

Jeb Burton 14-1

Josh Berry 15-1

Brandon Jones 18-1

Field 20-1

Riley Herbst 22-1

Brett Moffitt 25-1

Ryan Sieg 30-1

Myatt Snider 30-1

Brandon Brown 40-1

Gray Gaulding 60-1

Jeremy Clements 75-1

Alex Labbe 75-1

Landon Cassill 100-1

Josh Williams 150-1

Timmy Hill 200-1