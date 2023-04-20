As part of the sport's 75th Anniversary celebration, NASCAR is naming its 75 Greatest Drivers in the leadup to throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The 75 Greatest Drivers is a continuation of the list of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers, which was released to coincide with the sport's 50th Anniversary in 1998.
Five drivers will be added to the list each week -- one per day -- before the 75 Greatest Drivers are honored at Darlington. The non-ranked list was determined by a committee comprised of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and current and former media members.
Here is a complete look at NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, from the original 50 to the new group of 25 additions.
New Additions
- Tony Stewart (Three-time Cup Series champion, 49 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020)
- Kasey Kahne (18 career Cup wins, three-time Coca-Cola 600 winner, 2004 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)
- Mike Stefanik (Seven-time Modified Tour champion, two-time Busch North Series champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2022)
- Randy LaJoie (Two-time Xfinity Series champion, 15 career Xfinity wins)
- Kyle Larson (2021 Cup Series champion, 20 career Cup wins, 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner)
- Greg Biffle (19 career Cup wins, 2002 Xfinity Series champion, 2000 Craftsman Truck Series champion)
- Sterling Marlin (10 career Cup wins, two-time Daytona 500 champion, 1983 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)
- Ryan Newman (18 career Cup wins, 2008 Daytona 500 champion, 51 career Cup poles)
- Denny Hamlin (48 career Cup wins, three-time Daytona 500 champion, four-time Southern 500 champion)
NASCAR's Original 50 Greatest Drivers
- Bobby Allison (1983 Cup Series champion, 85 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2011)
- Davey Allison (19 career Cup wins, 1992 Daytona 500 champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019)
- Buck Baker (Two-time Cup Series champion, 46 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2013)
- Buddy Baker (19 career Cup wins, 1980 Daytona 500 champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020)
- Geoff Bodine (18 career Cup wins, 1986 Daytona 500 champion, 1982 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)
- Neil Bonnett (18 career Cup wins, 1981 Southern 500 winner, 1983 Coca-Cola 600 winner)
- Red Byron (1949 Cup Series champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018)
- Jerry Cook (Six-time Modified Tour champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2016)
- Dale Earnhardt (Seven-time Cup Series champion, 76 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010)
- Ralph Earnhardt (1956 Sportsman Division champion)
- Bill Elliott (1988 Cup Series champion, 44 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2015)
- Richie Evans (Nine-time Modified Tour champion, eight in a row from 1978 to 1985, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2011)
- Red Farmer (Three-time Sportsman Division champion, 1956 Modified Tour champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2022)
- Tim Flock (Two-time Cup Series champion, 39 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2014)
- A.J. Foyt (1972 Daytona 500 champion, seven career Cup wins, only driver to ever win the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Daytona and 24 Hours of Le Mans)
- Harry Gant (Two-time Southern 500 champion, 18 career Cup wins, oldest driver to ever win a Cup race)
- Jeff Gordon (Four-time Cup Series champion, 93 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019)
- Ray Hendrick ("Mr. Modified", more than 700 Modified and Late Model wins)
- Jack Ingram (Five combined championships in Xfinity and Sportsman Divisions, 31 career Xfinity wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2014)
- Ernie Irvan (15 career Cup wins, 1991 Daytona 500 champion)
- Bobby Isaac (1970 Cup Series champion, 37 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2016)
- Dale Jarrett (1999 Cup Series champion, 32 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2014)
- Ned Jarrett (Two-time Cup Series champion, 50 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2011)
- Junior Johnson (50 career Cup wins, 1960 Daytona 500 champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010)
- Alan Kulwicki (1992 Cup Series champion, five career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019)
- Terry Labonte (Two-time Cup Series champion, 22 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2016)
- Fred Lorenzen (26 career Cup wins, 1965 Daytona 500 champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2015)
- Tiny Lund (Three-time Grand American champion, five career Cup wins, 1963 Daytona 500 champion)
- Mark Martin (40 career Cup wins, five-time Cup Series championship runner-up, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017)
- Hershel McGriff (1986 Winston West champion, four career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023)
- Cotton Owens (Two-time Modified Tour champion, nine career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2013)
- Marvin Panch (17 career Cup wins, 1961 Daytona 500 champion)
- Benny Parsons (1973 Cup Series champion, 21 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017)
- David Pearson (Three-time Cup Series champion, 105 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2011)
- Richard Petty (Seven-time Cup Series champion, 200 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010)
- Lee Petty (Three-time Cup Series champion, 54 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2011)
- Tim Richmond (13 career Cup wins, 1986 Southern 500 champion)
- Fireball Roberts (33 career Cup wins, 1962 Daytona 500 champion)
- Ricky Rudd (23 career Cup wins, 1997 Brickyard 400 champion, most career starts in NASCAR's modern era)
- Marshall Teague (Two-time Daytona Beach course winner, seven career Cup wins)
- Curtis Turner (17 career Cup wins, 1956 Southern 500 champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2016)
- Rusty Wallace (1989 Cup Series champion, 55 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2013)
- Darrell Waltrip (Three-time Cup Series champion, 84 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2012)
- Joe Weatherly (Two-time Cup Series champion, 25 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2015)
- Bob Welborn (Three-time Convertible Division champion, nine career Cup wins, polesitter for the inaugural Daytona 500)
- Rex White (1960 Cup Series champion, 28 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2015)
- Glen Wood (Two-time Modified champion at Bowman Gray Stadium, four career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2012)
- Cale Yarborough (Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, 83 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2012)
- LeeRoy Yarbrough (14 career Cup wins, first driver to ever win NASCAR's Triple Crown)