As part of the sport's 75th Anniversary celebration, NASCAR is naming its 75 Greatest Drivers in the leadup to throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The 75 Greatest Drivers is a continuation of the list of NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers, which was released to coincide with the sport's 50th Anniversary in 1998.

Five drivers will be added to the list each week -- one per day -- before the 75 Greatest Drivers are honored at Darlington. The non-ranked list was determined by a committee comprised of former drivers, team owners, industry personnel, NASCAR executives and current and former media members.

Here is a complete look at NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, from the original 50 to the new group of 25 additions.

New Additions

Tony Stewart (Three-time Cup Series champion, 49 career Cup wins, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020)

Kasey Kahne (18 career Cup wins, three-time Coca-Cola 600 winner, 2004 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)

Mike Stefanik (Seven-time Modified Tour champion, two-time Busch North Series champion, NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2022)

Randy LaJoie (Two-time Xfinity Series champion, 15 career Xfinity wins)

Kyle Larson (2021 Cup Series champion, 20 career Cup wins, 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner)

Greg Biffle (19 career Cup wins, 2002 Xfinity Series champion, 2000 Craftsman Truck Series champion)

Sterling Marlin (10 career Cup wins, two-time Daytona 500 champion, 1983 Cup Series Rookie of the Year)



NASCAR's Original 50 Greatest Drivers