NASCAR's TicketGuardian 500 live updates, results: Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott start on front row at Phoenix

Follow along for live updates from ISM Raceway

NASCAR's west coast swing continues at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Sunday as drivers look to join Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano in the playoffs with a win. Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday's race at 30-to-1 odds while Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are the Vegas favorites at 9-to-4. 

Harvick and Busch each won the races last season with Busch winning the most recent event in the NASCAR Playoffs. Harvick has dominated Phoenix in the past, collecting nine Cup Series trophies over the course of his career.

Starting lineup for the TicketGuardian 500

  1. Ryan Blaney
  2. Chase Elliott
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Brad Keselowski
  6. Alex Bowman
  7. William Byron
  8. Kevin Harvick
  9. Martin Truex Jr.
  10. Erik Jones
  11. Daniel Hemric
  12. Joey Logano
  13. Austin Dillon
  14. Aric Almirola
  15. Jimmie Johnson
  16. Kurt Busch
  17. Paul Menard
  18. Ryan Newman
  19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  20. Ty Dillon
  21. Ryan Preece
  22. Chris Buescher
  23. Bubba Wallace
  24. Corey LaJoie
  25. Matt DiBenedetto
  26. Clint Bowyer
  27. Michael McDowell
  28. Daniel Suarez
  29. David Ragan
  30. Matt Tifft
  31. Kyle Larson
  32. Landon Cassill
  33. Ross Chastain
  34. Cody Ware
  35. Quin Houff
  36. Bayley Currey

How to watch the TicketGuardian 500

  • Date: Sunday, March 10
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • StreamingfuboTV, FOX Sports Go
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio
  • Location: ISM Raceway - Phoenix, AZ

Stick around for live updates from the race and follow along with our blog. It includes highlights, analysis and more from all the action. 

TicketGuardian 500 live updates

