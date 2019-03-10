NASCAR's TicketGuardian 500 live updates, results: Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott start on front row at Phoenix
Follow along for live updates from ISM Raceway
NASCAR's west coast swing continues at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Sunday as drivers look to join Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano in the playoffs with a win. Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday's race at 30-to-1 odds while Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are the Vegas favorites at 9-to-4.
Harvick and Busch each won the races last season with Busch winning the most recent event in the NASCAR Playoffs. Harvick has dominated Phoenix in the past, collecting nine Cup Series trophies over the course of his career.
Starting lineup for the TicketGuardian 500
- Ryan Blaney
- Chase Elliott
- Denny Hamlin
- Kyle Busch
- Brad Keselowski
- Alex Bowman
- William Byron
- Kevin Harvick
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Erik Jones
- Daniel Hemric
- Joey Logano
- Austin Dillon
- Aric Almirola
- Jimmie Johnson
- Kurt Busch
- Paul Menard
- Ryan Newman
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Ty Dillon
- Ryan Preece
- Chris Buescher
- Bubba Wallace
- Corey LaJoie
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Clint Bowyer
- Michael McDowell
- Daniel Suarez
- David Ragan
- Matt Tifft
- Kyle Larson
- Landon Cassill
- Ross Chastain
- Cody Ware
- Quin Houff
- Bayley Currey
How to watch the TicketGuardian 500
- Date: Sunday, March 10
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: fuboTV, FOX Sports Go
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM, NASCAR Radio
- Location: ISM Raceway - Phoenix, AZ
Stick around for live updates from the race and follow along with our blog. It includes highlights, analysis and more from all the action.
TicketGuardian 500 live updates
