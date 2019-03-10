NASCAR's TicketGuardian 500 live updates, results: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch win stages

NASCAR's west coast swing continues at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Sunday as drivers look to join Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano in the playoffs with a win. Ryan Blaney started on the pole for at 30-to-1 odds while Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are the Vegas favorites at 9-to-4.

Harvick and Busch each won the races last season with Busch winning the most recent event in the NASCAR Playoffs. Harvick has dominated Phoenix in the past, collecting nine Cup Series trophies over the course of his career.

Blaney won Stage 1 from the pole, capitalizing on a short-run shootout at the end of the first 75 laps. Kyle Busch led every lap in Stage 2 to earn his second stage win of the season, tying him with Harvick for the Cup Series lead.

Stage 1: The Blaney and Busch show

Ryan Blaney started on the pole but immediately surrendered the lead to Chase Elliott. Unfortunately for Elliott, he started a little too fast as NASCAR deemed his restart illegal and the No. 9 had to serve a pass-through penalty immediately. When Elliott came down pit road, Blaney regained the top spot.

Kyle Busch rode behind the No. 12 for the first 35 laps, but once the lapped traffic came into play, Busch capitalized on an opportunity and passed Blaney for the lead. Not long after, Erik Jones complained of a rear vibration, blew a tire and went for a spin to bring out the first caution of the day.

Denny Hamlin emerged as the race leader after opting for two tires under yellow ahead of Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson, who also took two tires. Kyle Busch was the first of the drivers taking four tires to make it off pit road in fourth. Elliott flipped some track position during the caution too, bouncing back to the top 20 after the early setback. Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr. were penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear.

The two tire gamble didn't help any of the three drivers on the restart as it concerned holding off Kyle Busch, who immediately drove past them on the outside and reclaimed the lead. As Busch paced the field, Brad Keselowski fell to the back of the pack, complaining on the radio about his car.

Shortly after the complaint, Keselowski blew a tire and hit the wall. The issue was bigger than just a tire however as Keselowski was forced to bring his No. 2 to the garage, though he did rejoin the race. It was almost a headache for Ryan Preece, too, but he continued his wizardry of eluding crashes by narrowly driving around Keselowski. Before the restart, Daniel Suarez's car shut down and he had to be pushed to pit road, although it didn't end his day.

Blaney reclaimed the lead on the restart, capitalizing on Aric Almirola spinning the tires. He would go on to finish the stage in the same position he started: first.

Stage 1 results

Ryan Blaney Aric Almirola Joey Logano Alex Bowman Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Austin Dillon William Byron Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick

Stage 2: Kyle Busch leads 'em all

Kyle Busch restarted Stage 2 from the lead ahead of Kevin Harvick and had no troubles assuming his place out front. Clint Bowyer moved his way into second while Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

This remained the same throughout the entire stage as Busch led every single lap en route to the green-and-white checkered flag. Busch did run the final two laps under yellow however after Alex Bowman continued the theme of blown tires, running into the wall and ending the stage under caution.

Stage 2 results:

Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin Ryan Newman Jimmie Johnson Joey Logano Chase Elliott Kurt Busch

