In an expected move, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday it has hired Noah Gragson as the new driver of the No. 10 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2024. Gragson takes over the No. 10 from Aric Almirola, who has moved on to a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gragson, a popular, flamboyant young driver with 13 career wins in the Xfinity Series, joins Stewart-Haas Racing after disastrous rookie year driving for Legacy Motor Club in 2023. Gragson and his team struggled for much of the season before parting ways in August when Gragson resigned during a month-long suspension from NASCAR for inappropriate social media activity.

Despite his rookie year struggles, Gragson lands at Stewart-Haas, where he will be paired with two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief Drew Blickensderfer and new teammates Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity with Stewart-Haas Racing and while most people in the industry are happy that the offseason is here, I want to get started on 2024 and go racing as soon as I can," Gragson said in a team press release. "Stewart-Haas is filled with racers and I saw that and felt it as soon as I walked onto the shop floor. There are high expectations here and a strong desire to compete and win races. I have high expectations for myself and I want to deliver for Tony (Stewart) and Gene (Haas) and everyone at Stewart-Haas."

The hiring of Gragson continues a rebuild of Stewart-Haas Racing, a team that's been mired transition and failed to win a Cup race in 2023. After replacing Clint Bowyer with Chase Briscoe in 2021 and bringing Ryan Preece aboard for 2023, the hires of Gragson as well as Josh Berry continue the team's youth movement, a notable development given the team's history of hiring predominantly veteran drivers and the retirement of Kevin Harvick at the end of last season.

Gragson in particular is an intriguing lynchpin, as his big personality and aggressive driving style have made him both a fan favorite and gotten him into trouble at times. After his success at the Xfinity Series level, the 2023 season marked a major disappointment for Gragson, who had just two top-20 finishes in 21 starts -- his best finish was a 12th at Atlanta in March -- for a Legacy Motor Club team that was in flux after it was announced it would be switching from Chevrolet to Toyota. Then, Gragson was suspended by NASCAR after it came to light that he had liked a racially insensitive meme on his Instagram account.

"There have been some challenges this year, but I wouldn't trade them for anything in the world," Gragson told Sportsnaut at the Snowball Derby. "I don't know that I would change anything that has happened because I have learned from it and it gives me a chance to be a better person.

"In life, you either win or you learn, on and off the racetrack. The wins have been great, but you learn through the hardships and defeats. I am grateful to have good people around me, and I'm working really hard every day to hopefully get a second chance and to make the most of it."

In 39 career Cup Series starts, Gragson has a best finish of fifth at Daytona in August 2022.