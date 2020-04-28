North Carolina governor clears NASCAR to hold races at Charlotte Motor Speedway

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that the state will allow NASCAR to carry out the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, an event that is scheduled for Sunday, May 24. With the date approaching, and no state completely opened up yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have been wondering if the event would be able to go on as scheduled.

The Memorial Day weekend race is expected to take place for the 60th consecutive year.

Cooper made the announcement saying:

"We believe that unless health conditions go down, we believe we can hold the Coca-Cola 600."

Due to safety precautions, when races do resume, they will likely be held without fans for some time.

The governor expects NASCAR to make an announcement regarding the news sometime this week. He also said the state offered to assist in the NASCAR plan to return.

Last week, Cooper announced North Carolina would allow NASCAR teams to return to their shops as long as they are social distancing, a major step in bringing racing back. With many teams located in the state, racing looks to resume with a revised schedule.

They plan to reopen at the Darlington Speedway in South Carolina on May 17 with another race on the track on May 20. The next race will be the May 24 Coca-Cola 600 and a second race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27.

The coronavirus has caused sports to pause, but leagues are starting to plan a safe way to resume seasons. NASCAR only held four of the 36 races before they were forced to stop due to the pandemic. As it currently stands, they plan to complete the entire season.