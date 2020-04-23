North Carolina governor says NASCAR teams can work in shops as long as they are social distancing

The coronavirus pandemic has stopped sports, but more than just the games are impacted. Drafts have been forced to go virtual, recruiting has taken on a whole new look, and NASCAR shops have closed under the stay-at-home orders. On Thursday, NASCAR got a glimpse of hope that races could resume, after North Carolina governor Roy Cooper gave the OK for the crews to get to work again.

This does not mean all is back to normal. Shops are not able to go back to how they were before the pandemic, they still must be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Cooper said:

"From the information that I have now, already under our state executive order, they could begin working in their garages as an essential business defined under our executive order. They are still in contact with local health departments that local governments may have some different health restrictions."

In order to race, North Carolina based teams would need to be granted access to work in their shops. The stay-at-home order is still in place in the state and was extended to May 8, but this latest news might mean fans can see real racing before summer.

Florida and Texas have already cleared NASCAR events without fans, while South Carolina and Georgia also appear to be heading in that direction.

NASCAR has requested permission to hold the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, currently scheduled for May 24, without spectators.

Cooper discussed the possibility of having the 60th annual 600 in Charlotte saying, "We are the home of NASCAR, and I'm so grateful for this amazing sport that is in our state that not only provides people with a lot of entertainment, but also has an amazing economic engine for our state.

He continued saying, "I've been in contact with NASCAR officials, track owners, team owners. They have come forward with a plan to try and protect their employees. So we'll be coming forward with an announcement on that pretty soon."

A proposed possible schedule would bring racing back on March 17 in Darlington, South Carolina and continue in Charlotte on May 20 with a 400-mile race, before the 600 on the originally scheduled May 24 date.

As of now, drivers and fans are getting their fix of races with iRacing.