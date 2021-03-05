Since its inception in 1998, the Pennzoil 400 has seen four drivers repeat as champion. Of the quartet, only Jimmie Johnson has won the race three consecutive years, accomplishing the feat from 2005-07. Joey Logano will attempt to join him when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. After finishing seventh in the race during his NASCAR Cup Series championship season in 2018, the 30-year-old Logano took the checkered flag each of the next two years for his only victories in 15 series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano is listed at 15-2 in the latest 2021 Pennzoil 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Kevin Harvick is the 9-2 favorite, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. both are 6-1, and Chase Elliott rounds out the top five 2021 Pennzoil 400 contenders at 15-2. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Pennzoil 400 picks.

Roberts is arguably the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last May.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Las Vegas 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 Pennzoil 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Elliott, even though he's one of the top 2021 Pennzoil 400 contenders at 15-2. In fact, Roberts says Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, barely even cracks the top 10.

"He was strong last week at Homestead before the lights came on and finished 14th after leading four early laps," Roberts told SportsLine. "Last season, he was strong in both Las Vegas races but had some issues."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Alex Bowman, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Las Vegas odds 2021. The 27-year-old native of Arizona has performed well in the last two fall races on this track, finishing sixth in 2019 and fifth last year. Bowman also was in the top 10 in his lone Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas and is coming off a ninth-place finish at Homestead last Sunday.

"It halted a run of three straight top-fives on 1.5-mile tracks to close out 2020," Roberts said of Bowman's result last weekend. "That run started with his fifth-place finish at Las Vegas in September."

How to make 2021 Pennzoil 400 predictions

Roberts' pick to win the race is a colossal long shot who's had recent success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2021 Pennzoil 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Las Vegas leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Pennzoil 400 odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Chase Elliott 15-2

Joey Logano 15-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Kyle Larson 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

William Byron 18-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Cole Custer 75-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Ross Chastain 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Michael McDowell 150-1

Daniel Suarez 250-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Corey LaJoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1