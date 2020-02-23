Pennzoil 400 Vegas picks and predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Denny Hamlin, backing Kyle Larson

Team Penske will try to continue its success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday when it sends out three drivers for the 2020 Pennzoil 400. Penske drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have won four of the past eight races at LVMS. They'll be joined by teammate Ryan Blaney in the 2020 Pennzoil 400 lineup. Despite Penske's success, Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing has been installed as the 4-1 favorite in the 2020 Pennzoil 400 odds from William Hill.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch (9-2) and Martin Truex Jr. (5-1) are the second and third choices, respectively. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top favorites in the NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, you'll want to check out the latest 2020 Pennzoil 400 picks from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Pennzoil 400 predictions of your own.

Roberts crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400.

And last week Roberts completely nailed the Daytona 500, with his No. 1 pick, Hamlin, winning at 10-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Pennzoil 400 expert picks

Roberts is fading Denny Hamlin, even though he's one of the favorites in the Pennzoil 400 odds. In fact, Roberts says Hamlin doesn't even crack the top five.

"Hamlin has won three of the last five Daytona 500s, but has never won at Las Vegas in 16 Cup starts," Roberts told SportsLine. "He has managed a 13th-place average finish with just two top-fives. Las Vegas is not his best track, but winning on two of the 11 1.5-mile tracks last season should give comfort if you're still trying to bet on him." Hamlin also failed inspection heading into the Pennzoil 400 and will start from the back of the pack.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kyle Larson, a long shot at 12-1 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

"Larson has an 11th-place average finish between eight LVMS starts and has been runner-up between twice in his last five starts there," Roberts said. "His team showed lots of speed in the second half of last season. He won a 2018 Xfinity Series race there in 2018."

