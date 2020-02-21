Pennzoil 400 Vegas picks and predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Kyle Busch, backing Kyle Larson

A week after one of the most shocking finishes in Daytona 500 history, the NASCAR schedule rolls through Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 2020 Pennzoil 400. On Monday, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second straight year with a last-lap pass of Ryan Blaney and Ryan Newman, who survived a spectacular crash in the process. On Sunday, Kevin Harvick, who has won two of the past seven races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has been installed as the 4-1 favorite in the current 2020 Pennzoil 400 odds from William Hill.

He is followed closely by Kyle Busch (9-2), Martin Truex Jr. (5-1), Brad Keselowski (6-1) and Joey Logano (13-2). The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices in the NASCAR at Las Vegas odds, you'll want to check out the latest 2020 Pennzoil 400 picks from SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 Pennzoil 400 predictions of your own.

Roberts crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400.

And last week Roberts completely nailed the Daytona 500, with his No. 1 pick, Hamlin, winning at 10-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, even though he's one of the favorites in the Pennzoil 400 odds at 9-2. In fact, Roberts says Busch doesn't even crack the top five.

"He's an emotional guy, and not winning the Daytona 500 again crushes him," Roberts told SportsLine. "I'd love to say this is a bounce-back spot for him, but I'd need at least 10-1 odds to bite on a guy who didn't win on a 1.5-mile layout until Homestead last season. His only Cup win on his home track was in 2009."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Kyle Larson, a long shot at 12-1 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

"Larson has an 11th-place average finish between eight LVMS starts and has been runner-up between twice in his last five starts there," Roberts said. "His team showed lots of speed in the second half of last season. He won a 2018 Xfinity Series race there in 2018."

