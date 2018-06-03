Pocono 400 odds, picks 2018: Advanced computer model loving Kurt Busch, fading Kyle Larson

The 2018 NASCAR schedule continues Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with the Pocono 400, a stop at the 2.5-mile track at Pocono Raceway. After winning the pole in qualifying, Ryan Blaney is now receiving 8-1 odds from Vegas. Kevin Harvick remains the favorite at 2-1, followed closely by Kyle Busch at 7-2. Before you lock in any kind of bet, you need to see what SportsLine's prediction model has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

The model has made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, nailing the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 as well as Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. It also nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at Daytona. Anybody following its picks this season is up huge.

Now that the Pocono field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One surprising pick from the model for this Sunday's Pocono 400: Kurt Busch, who is going off at 25-1 in the latest odds, makes a strong run for the title even though Vegas doesn't view him as a top contender.

He has a strong track record at Pocono that includes three career victories and 14 races where he's finished in the top five. He's a great value with these odds, so he's a pick you can back with confidence in the Pocono 400.

Another surprise: Kyle Larson, a Vegas favorite with 7-1 odds, finishes outside the top 10.

His career average finish at this track is 11.6, which is respectable overall, but not a great number for somebody getting such strong odds. He's never finished higher than fifth either, so he's a driver to steer completely clear of at the Pocono 400.

The model also says three other drivers going off with odds longer than 18-1 make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 Pocono 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.

Kevin Harvick 2-1

Kyle Busch 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Larson 7-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1