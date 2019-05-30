Pocono 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR projection model says Clint Bowyer surprises

The 2019 NASCAR season rolls on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the Pocono 400 from Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Known as "The Tricky Triangle," this 2.5-mile course has three turns, all with different banking, making this one of the most unique and challenging venues for NASCAR drivers. The chase for first in the Monster Energy Cup Standings is heating up now that the two-week stint in Charlotte is over, and the latest 2019 Pocono 400 odds show Kyle Busch, who has three wins this season already and is coming off a third-place run at Charlotte, as the favorite at 3-1. Kevin Harvick (9-2), Martin Truex Jr. (7-1), who won last week, and Brad Keselowski (7-1) are the others getting single-digit NASCAR at Pocono odds. Before making any 2019 Pocono 400 picks of your own, be sure to see the NASCAR at Pocono predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the beginning. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge spring win at Bristol and had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Pocono Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Pocono 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Pocono 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1 odds. Bowyer is no stranger to the top of the leaderboard at Pocono. He took sixth place in the summer race in of 2017, marking one of the 10 top-10 finishes he has at this track in his career. He's still looking for his first win in 2019, but has already accumulated seven top-10 finishes and four top-5 runs, so he's a value pick to keep on your radar this weekend.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-2, barely cracks the top 5. Oddsmakers may be overvaluing Harvick after he won eight races last year. He's yet to win in 2019, and has just one top-10 finish in his last four points events coming into Pocono.

While he's been impressive at Pocono in recent years, recording six consecutive top-10 finishes, he has never won at this track in 36 career starts. The model indicates that there are far better values to win it all in a loaded NASCAR at Pocono field this weekend.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Pocono odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Pocono 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Pocono 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

William Byron 40-1