Pocono 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR projection model says Kurt Busch surprises

The 2019 Pocono 400 promises plenty of excitement for NASCAR fans. Last year, Martin Truex Jr. claimed the checkered flag after starting in the fourth position and leading for 31 laps. Now, he'll look to defend his title at the Pocono 400 2019, which gets underway Sunday at 2 p.m. ET from Pocono Raceway. Kyle Busch enters Sunday's NASCAR at Pocono race as the betting favorite at 3-1 in the latest 2019 Pocono 400 odds. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick (9-2), Truex Jr. (7-1), Brad Keselowski (7-1), Denny Hamlin (10-1), Joey Logano (10-1) and Chase Elliott (10-1) are all going off at 10-1 odds or shorter. Before you make any 2019 Pocono 400 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the NASCAR at Pocono predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the beginning. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge spring win at Bristol and had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Pocono Raceway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Pocono 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Pocono 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at taking the checkered flag despite going off at 20-1 NASCAR at Pocono odds.

Busch is ranked eighth in the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Standings with 406 points thanks to some strong runs this year, including a second-place finish at Bristol in April as well as top-five finishes at Atlanta and Las Vegas. He'll enter Sunday's Pocono 400 full of confidence after finishing inside the top 12 in 10 of his last 13 races.

Busch has also had plenty of success at Pocono Raceway, finishing inside the top 10 in eight of his last 12 starts. He's also proven he has what it takes to finish on top of the leaderboard at Pocono, winning this event in 2016. His track record shows he has the ability to climb the NASCAR at Pocono leaderboard quickly, so confidently lock him in at a 20-1 discount Sunday afternoon.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the top Vegas favorites at 9-2, barely cracks the top 5. Oddsmakers may be overvaluing Harvick after he won eight races last year. He's yet to win in 2019, and has just one top-10 finish in his last four points events coming into Pocono.

While he's been impressive at Pocono in recent years, recording six consecutive top-10 finishes, he has never won at this track in 36 career starts. The model indicates that there are far better values to win it all in a loaded NASCAR at Pocono field this weekend.

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2019 NASCAR at Pocono odds of 18-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Pocono 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 Pocono 400, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 3-1

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Brad Keselowski 7-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 18-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Kyle Larson 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

William Byron 40-1