President Trump will attend Daytona 500, NASCAR's season-opening event
The 45th President of the United States will check out Sunday's race
President Donald Trump will be in attendance for the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Attending high-profile sporting events is nothing new for the 45th President of the United States, as he has attended multiple college football games in recent years, including January's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Clemson and LSU.
Trump will become the second sitting U.S. President to attend NASCAR's season opener. President George W. Bush was at the 2004 Daytona 500.
"The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series," Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement. "Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history. We're honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of 'The Great American Race' by attending Sunday's 62nd annual Daytona 500."
Trump also attended the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson. Of course, the president annually attends the Army-Navy game in December and President Trump was also in attendance for the 2019 installment in Philadelphia.
The Daytona 500 is one of the biggest sporting events in the United States every year and arguably the most-watched on the NASCAR schedule. In Sunday's race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be in the pole position as he looks to win his first Daytona 500.
-
2020 Daytona Duels odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Daytona Duels 10,000 times and locked in surprising picks
-
2020 Daytona 500 odds, sims, bets, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Daytona 500 10,000 times and locked in surprising picks
-
Daytona Duels explainer/how to watch
A look at what goes into each duel and how it impacts the Daytona 500
-
Erick Jones wins Busch Clash
Only six of the 18 cars finished the race
-
2020 Clash at Daytona odds, picks, bets
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Clash at Daytona 10,000 times and locked in surprising picks
-
2020 Clash at Daytona Vegas expert picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Busch Clash at Daytona...