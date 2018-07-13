Quaker State 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Kentucky picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.

He has been rolling through NASCAR as well, locking Martin Truex Jr. at the Overton's 400 in Chicago. The result: Truex Jr. surged to a top-five finish, and anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a winning DFS day.

Now, he has his sights set on Saturday's NASCAR at Kentucky race and is revealing his optimal DFS lineups only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you McClure is all over Denny Hamlin as a value play at $9,500 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel.

That's because Hamlin has three top-tier finishes this year in six starts at 1.5-mile tracks. He also recorded a top-five finish at Kentucky last year and had top-three finishes at this track in 2012 and '15. He's a strong bet to lead laps and finish at or near the top of the Quaker State 400 leaderboard, returning plenty of value in DFS lineups.

Another pick McClure is eyeing for the Quaker State 400: Brad Keselowski at $9,800 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel.

He's one of the top overall drivers at the Quaker State 400 because he has won at Kentucky three times since 2012. However, he's barely one of the most expensive drivers on DraftKings, so he still will allow enough salary cap relief to load up your roster with stars.

McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Kentucky. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag, but comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So what Quaker State 400 DFS lineup should you enter? And what value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineup for NASCAR at Kentucky, all from the man who has made almost $2 million playing DFS, and find out.