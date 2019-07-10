Quaker State 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Kurt Busch surprises at Kentucky

The 2019 Quaker State 400 will take place at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday under the lights at 7:30 p.m. ET. It was supposed to be the second night race in a row, but last week's Coke Zero Sugar 400 was rescheduled for Sunday afternoon because of rain. Justin Haley became the third-youngest winner in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup history last week, but he's not scheduled to be in the 2019 NASCAR at Kentucky grid this week. Brad Keselowski will be in the lineup, however, and he's a three-time winner at Kentucky, which began hosting NASCAR's top circuit in 2011. Keselowski is listed at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Quaker State 400 odds, but it's two-time defending champion Martin Truex Jr. who is the overall NASCAR at Kentucky favorite at 7-2. With a new aerodynamics package mandated by NASCAR to make speedway racing closer and more exciting than ever, you're going to want to see the 2019 Quaker State 400 picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you make your own NASCAR at Kentucky predictions.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Kentucky Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Quaker State 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Kentucky 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 25-1. At 40 years old, the elder Busch brother is still competing at an incredibly high level. He's eighth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings with four top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes this season.

Busch has five career top-10 finishes in eight races at Kentucky Speedway. That includes a fourth-place finish in 2016 and a sixth place last year. This season, he's made the top 10 in four of six races at 1.5-mile tracks, so his Chip Ganassi Chevy is dialed into the new NASCAR package.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., the overall Vegas favorite at 7-2, makes a strong run but falls short of the title. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Kentucky lineup.

Truex has won the last two races at Kentucky Speedway and has four wins this season, but consistency has been a problem for the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex finished 22nd last week at Daytona and has five other runs of 17th or worse this season.

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Kyle Busch 5-1

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

William Byron 40-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1