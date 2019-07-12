Quaker State 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Ryan Blaney surprises at Kentucky

NASCAR will be under the lights again at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday evening when the green flag drops for the 2019 Quaker State 400 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Joey Logano enters the 2019 NASCAR at Kentucky race as the leader in the Monster Energy Cup standings with 700 points, 18 ahead of Kyle Busch. He's looking for his third checkered flag of the season and the latest 2019 Quaker State 400 odds give him an 8-1 chance to get it. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr., Busch and Kevin Harvick are all going off at 5-1 NASCAR at Kentucky odds or lower. This year's race at Kentucky Speedway boasts an extremely talented field, so before you make any 2019 Quaker State 400 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you need to read the NASCAR at Kentucky predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to an extremely strong start in NASCAR this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Truex in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win at Pocono.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Kentucky Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 Quaker State 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Kentucky 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Ryan Blaney, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Penske Championship Racing driver has been on an impressive hot streak recently. After finishing outside the top 20 in three of his first five races of the season, he's landed in the top 15 in five of his last six starts, which includes top-10 runs in three of his last four races. That should give him plenty of confidence to take on Kentucky's 1.5-mile track on Saturday. Blaney has just three career starts at Kentucky Speedway, but he's made the top 10 in two of them, including a runner-up finish in his last trip to this track.

Blaney's recent results show he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 NASCAR at Kentucky leaderboard on Saturday and be in contention at the end, so he's a value pick you should be all over.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., the overall Vegas favorite at 7-2, makes a strong run but falls short of the title. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Kentucky lineup.

Truex has won the last two races at Kentucky Speedway and has four wins this season, but consistency has been a problem for the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex finished 22nd last week at Daytona and has five other runs of 17th or worse this season.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Kentucky odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Quaker State 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Quaker State 400 leaderboard, all from the model that just nailed Truex winning at Sonoma.

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Kyle Busch 5-1

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Denny Hamlin 20-1

Clint Bowyer 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

William Byron 40-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1