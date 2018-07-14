Quaker State 400 Vegas picks and predictions 2018: Fade Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. for NASCAR at Kentucky

NASCAR will be at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. It's the seventh of 11 races on a 1.5-mile track this season and the last until the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs start Sept. 16 in Las Vegas. Martin Truex Jr. won seven of the 11 races on 1.5-mile tracks last year, while Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick each have three victories on similar courses this season.



Harvick is the favorite at 2-1 Quaker State 400 odds. Busch and Truex are each posted at 7-2, with Kyle Larson at 5-1 for NASCAR at Kentucky. Before you lock in any 2018 Quaker State 400 picks, you need to see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say. As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out winners to his followers.



In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



Earlier this season, Roberts was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



Also this season, Roberts loved Clint Bowyer at the STP 500, a race in which he snapped a long winless streak. And at the Food City 500, he said Kyle Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the checkered flag -- he rallied to finish .63 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson for the checkered flag.



Now, Roberts has analyzed the 2018 Quaker State 400 odds and locked in his picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.



One surprise: Roberts is staying away from Harvick, the prohibitive favorite, noting he's had six top-10 finishes in seven races at the track, but has never finished in the top five. Harvick's 2018 NASCAR at Kentucky odds also give him pause.



"There's no way I could bet 2-to-1 here when other cars will be almost as good and several others are showing signs of catching up," Roberts told SportsLine.



Another shocker: He's not taking Busch or Truex to win, either.



Instead, Roberts is backing a double-digit longshot with plenty of success at this track, and he's getting astonishing odds. Anyone who backs him could be in for a life-changing payout.



So who wins the 2018 Quaker State 400? And which monumental longshot should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper.