In nearly half a century of owning race cars, Roger Penske has seen many drivers win races and championships in his machines. He's also seen them leave in order to pursue other opportunities. One of his best drivers of the past decade may be leaving soon.

Speaking to the media on Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roger Penske addressed NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski's rumored departure from Team Penske at the end of the 2020 season to take a driver/ownership role at Roush Fenway Racing.

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Champion, has driven for Penske since 2009.

"We really haven't made a decision at this point," Penske said, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. "We've got a contract with Brad through the end of the year and we'll make a decision when that's over."

After signing Brad Keselowski to a one-year contract extension last August, Penske had stated in March that he felt long-term contract talks with Keseloski were "moving in the right direction." However, a report surfaced several weeks ago that Keselowski was considering an offer to move to Roush Fenway in 2022, taking over the No. 6 Ford while also becoming a partial owner of the team. Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports stated that the move appeared to be a done deal.

Should Keselowski indeed leave Penske, it would create a high-profile opening for the team's No. 2 Ford which may affect plans that the team had previously laid out. Penske had planned to move Xfinity Series driver and 2020 Champion Austin Cindric up to the Cup Series in 2022, putting him behind the wheel of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford closely aligned with Penske.

However, Keselowski's departure could open the door for Cindric or Matt DiBenedetto - who was set to be displaced by Cindric's move to the Wood Brothers - to take over the No. 2.

After joining Team Penske in order to get a full-time Cup Series ride, Brad Keselowski has become one of the most-prolific drivers in the team's history in NASCAR, with 34 wins and the 2012 Cup Series Championship to his credit. Keselowski also won the 2010 Xfinity Series Championship driving for Penske and has won 33 times driving Penske cars in that series.