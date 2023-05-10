NASCAR is not taking disciplinary action towards either Ross Chastain or Noah Gragson following their post-race fistfight at Kansas Speedway. The lack of penalties was expected following comments made by NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Sawyer had stated that neither driver would face a penalty, but that officials would monitor tensions between the two drivers:

"We'll continue to have some dialogue with those two organizations to make sure we're in a good place, but thought that Noah and Ross both... they got to a level there that, obviously we would have preferred not to have seen, but they were both showing their displeasure of what happened. But again, it's an emotional sport, and from time to time you are going to have disagreements and you're gonna see that."

After an on-track incident where Chastain ran him into the wall with 60 laps to go, Gragson confronted Chastain on pit road in post-race, making several terse comments before grabbing Chastain by the chest. After telling him to stop, Chastain threw a punch that landed on Gragson's face. The two drivers were then separated by NASCAR officials.

Gragson's frustration with Chastain has stemmed in part from an incident between the two drivers at Talladega, just one of the many run-ins that Chastain has had with other drivers since his breakout season in 2022. In the past three weeks alone, Chastain has had two separate issues with Gragson, while also angering both Brennan Poole and Kyle Larson in an incident at Dover.

Opinions on Chastain's aggressive driving have vary. While plenty of other drivers have been angry with Chastain, other figures in NASCAR have embraced his approach. Speaking on his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. went as far as to directly compare Chastain's rise as NASCAR's most consequential driver to the rise of his dad, Dale Earnhardt, as "The Intimidator" thanks to a similar style of driving.

Chastain's approach, and the subsequent infusion of intrigue and relevance he has created for NASCAR, has likewise been embraced by his car owner Justin Marks.

"Whether you're a Ross Chastain fan or you're not a Ross Chastain fan, we all as fans of this sport -- as people that love NASCAR -- should be thanking our lucky stars that there's a guy like this out there every week entertaining us and moving us emotionally," Marks told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. "Whether we're rooting for him or we're rooting against him, he's the story every week.

"...I think it's an important thing to not get lost on anybody that it is an exciting part of an exciting time in an exciting sport. I'm just glad that he's out there."

Chastain, who finished fifth at Kansas, currently leads the Cup Series standings by 31 points over Christopher Bell. Gragson, meanwhile, currently sits 32nd in points after a difficult start to his rookie year in Cup.