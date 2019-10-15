Ryan Blanley wins NASCAR Cup Series race by 0.007 seconds at Talledega in historic photo finish
*This* close
You know when people say, "That's about as close as it gets," well, this is actually about as close as it gets.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway lasted two days because of rain and ended with one of the closest finishes ever in the sport.
Ryan Blaney took home the win over Ryan Newman on Monday, but only by a foot, maybe less. Blaney won by 0.007 seconds, making this a finish too close to call in real time.
The driver of the No. 12 car in the Cup Series took home the W and the race is now sixth all time in closest finishes in NASCAR. According to NASCAR.com, the closest ever finish was on March 16, 2003 at the Darlington Raceway with Ricky Craven beating Kurt Busch by 0.002 seconds.
As the two cars headed for the finish line they were side by side, ignoring a crash behind them and fighting for the top spot. The two Ford Mustangs almost appeared to be touching as they zoomed past the checkered flag.
After the win, Blaney thanked his team and talked about the important of this race. "I'm pumped up," he said on the historic finish.
This is Blaney's first win of the year and the third Cup Series win of his career. The 25-year-old entered the race out outside of the playoff cutoff line, but the victory secures him a spot in the third round of the playoffs.
