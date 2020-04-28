Ryan Newman cleared for competition two months after serious Daytona 500 car crash

It's been a little over two months since Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 crash that left many fearing the worst, and now the 19-year NASCAR veteran is medically cleared for competition. The recovery was a "miracle", in the words of Newman, who was released and walked out of the hospital less than 48 hours after the crash that flipped his car.

Both NASCAR and Newman's doctors have cleared his return.

His health status has only improved since his impressive release from the hospital, though he did announce he sustained a minor head injury from the accident.

Roush Fenway Racing released a statement on the news saying:

"Ryan Newman has been medically cleared to resume all racing activities and will pilot the No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action."

Newman has spoken out about the final lap crash, crediting the innovations of car safety for keeping him secure in the vehicle with as few injuries as possible. His car was sent to NASCAR's Research and Development facility in Concord, North Carolina to be studied in hopes to make vehicles even safer in the future.

Newman did not miss as many races as originally expected because sports have halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He missed three NASCAR Cup Series starts due to the injury.

While Newman was out, Ross Chastain stepped in as his replacement.

There is no word yet on when races will resume, but some states are making moves towards resuming. The North Carolina governor said teams can work in shops as long as they are social distancing and many states have said they will welcome races without fans.

For now, drivers are getting their racing fix with iRacing.