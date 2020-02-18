Ryan Newman crash update: Newman is 'awake and speaking' following wreck at Daytona 500
Newman's injuries are not life threatening
A wild ending to Monday's 62nd running of the Daytona 500 featured a scary accident near the finish line that left Ryan Newman in serious condition. As Denny Hamlin celebrated his win in NASCAR's marquee season-opening race, Newman was quickly transported to Halifax Medical Center.
On Tuesday, Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement that Newman is "awake and speaking with family and doctors."
"Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country," Roush Fenway Racing said. "They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond."
In the final stretch of the race, Newman was leading the pack until he was bumped from behind by Ryan Blaney. The contact sent Newman crashing into the wall before another driver collided with the driver's side of the Newman's vehicle, sending Newman's No. 6 airborne before it came crashing to a halt upside-down on the side of the track.
The car briefly caught on fire before it was extinguished by track personnel. Newman needed to be extracted from the vehicle before being loaded into an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital. According to WFTV, black screens were put up around the crash site to keep fans from seeing Newman get pulled out of the car and put on a stretcher.
Newman, 42, is a 19-year NASCAR veteran who currently runs the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing. He won the 2008 Daytona 500.
"The finish, the history, that's all great. One day it will all sink in. But right now all I'm thinking about is Ryan Newman," Hamlin told ESPN.
Many other current and former drivers offered support and well wishes for Newman:
The scary scene left a somber cloud over what should have been a joyous and exciting finish to one of racing's most popular annual events. It was the second-closest finish ever at the Daytona 500.
Hamlin apologizes for celebrating
Hamlin said he was unaware of the severity of the crash
